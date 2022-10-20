Marketing agency Sood marks fifth anniversary with rebrand and growth plans

ST HELENS, October 20th 2022 – St Helens marketing agency Sood is celebrating five years in business with a major rebrand and plans to expand.

The company, which launched in August 2017, has helped grow many businesses grow online through website design, SEO, social media management, content creation and more.

And now, having built strong foundations, the team has rebranded with a new website ( https://sood.agency ) featuring fresh, slick branding.

Founder Paalan Sood has also decided to streamline the business by focusing on the manufacturing and machinery, healthcare and hospitality sectors.

He said: “We’ve put our all into learning how best to operate our business and now we are concentrating this knowledge into a rebrand. The team is refocusing efforts on what has led us to success, whilst making our services even more efficient.

“Sood will continue its personal approach to marketing, centred around a commitment to building positive long-term relationships with clients.”

While continuing to work with a raft of St Helens businesses, the agency plans to expand its operations into Liverpool and further into the North West.

Mr Sood added: “I’m very proud of my staff for always striving to do their best. They have been the foundation of the agency alongside our clients and connections. This year is going to be defining for Sood, and I can’t wait to share everything with you all.

“Thank you to our team, our clients, and our connections for your support – this would not have been possible without each and every one of you.”