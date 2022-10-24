Cygnet Health Care Extends Partnership with Taunton Town Football Club

Cygnet Health Care recently announced that it had extended its sponsorship of Taunton Town Football Club for an additional year, coinciding with 75th anniversary of the club.

A leading mental health, autism and learning disabilities services provider, Cygnet Health Care became the club’s stadium sponsor in 2019. Since then the relationship has thrived, with a particular focus on promoting the positive impact of sport on mental wellbeing and mental health.

Over the past three seasons, Cygnet Hospital Taunton patients have attended Taunton Town Football Club games regularly. The partnership has also provided Taunton Town FC with impetus in establishing its own Community Engagement Project. In addition, Cygnet Health Care was well represented at the Somerset County Cricket Club’s recent Champion’s dinner, when Cygnet helped the Peacocks to celebrate the club’s outstanding achievements in the previous season.

Stuart Hooper, Active Life Lead for Cygnet Hospital Taunton, said it had been fantastic developing the partnership before, throughout and after lockdown. Mr Hooper explained that the club had been immensely supportive of the hospital and its service-users, adding that it was refreshing that the club mentality fits alongside Cygnet Health Care’s own ambitions. Mr Hooper also indicated that a big part of the partnership is about supporting communities and building strong relationships to make it easier for the people Cygnet cares for to access their local community and become an active part of it. Sport can undeniably have a powerful positive impact on mental wellbeing. Mr Hooper explained that Cygnet Health Care believes it shares the same values as the club. Finally, he wished the Peacocks a successful season ahead.

Speaking on behalf of the Peacocks, the club’s Chairman Kevin Sturmey expressed his delight at Cygnet Health Care renewing its stadium sponsorship for the club’s 75th Anniversary season. Mr Sturmey acknowledged that it had been an incredible three seasons since Cygnet Health Care became Stadium Sponsor, explaining that with COVID-19 ravaging two of those seasons, Cygnet had helped the club through a very tricky period.

Mr Sturmey explained that the relationship between Taunton Town Football Club and Cygnet Health Care had really developed over the last three years. He said he hoped the partnership could continue beyond this season, explaining that it was about more than football.

Cygnet Hospital Taunton offers specialist inpatient services for men diagnosed with learning disabilities and older adults experiencing mental health problems. In addition, Cygnet Health Care also offers an acute inpatient admissions service for men aged 18 and over.