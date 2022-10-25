How to Put Together Versatile Outfits You’ll Love

In today’s modern world, people lead busy lives.

You can be pulled from one event to the next throughout your day, and you need a closet that can keep up with you.

You need a closet that lets you put together versatile outfits. First, consider adding classic pieces to your closet to make your wardrobe more user-friendly. Then, find your style, add some fantastic footwear, and you’ll be ready to handle anything.

Classic Pieces for Your Wardrobe

Your wardrobe needs classic pieces that you can use to build outfits. Otherwise, it’s just a bunch of pieces of clothing that don’t go together.

Here are the essential clothing items you should get to help you build versatile outfits daily.

Blazers

Blazers are a necessity when you want a genuinely versatile outfit.

You can wear a blazer over a tank top to the office and take it off later when you are at dinner with friends. Almost no other piece of clothing is as versatile as the blazer.

Denim Jacket

One denim jacket will transform your boring closet into a world of new possibilities. Everything, literally everything, goes with denim.

Tank Tops

People use tank tops in more ways than almost any clothing item. For example, you can pull on a denim jacket over a tank top and instantly create a casual outfit.

Use a tank with a pair of high-waisted pants to achieve a more sophisticated look.

You can find modest tank tops if you want to stay cool without revealing too much skin. Tank tops are designed to have much less material than tee shirts, but that doesn’t mean they have to be too revealing just to be comfortable.

Tank tops are excellent for layering, which makes them especially useful on those hot summer days that turn into chilly evenings.

Black Dress Pants

You’ll probably want a couple of pairs of black dress pants. Get one that is a classic style and one that is high-waisted. Having more options multiplies the number of things you can do with your wardrobe.

Plus, high-waisted pants look great with heels and camisoles.

Leather Jacket

A black leather jacket is a must-have for any closet because it is ready to go and adds style without effort.

You can choose from many different leather jackets, and you’ll be able to find one that fits your style. Leather jackets go with everything, people of any age can wear them, and they have remained trendy over the years.

Little Black Dress

Every woman should have a little black dress in her wardrobe. You never know when you are going to need one. The little black dress is a must-have for a truly versatile wardrobe that is ready for anything,

Find Your Style

Everyone wants to think they have a defined style, but most people’s closets are a conglomeration of clothes from different shops and thrift stores. Does anything even go with anything else?

Find a style to consistently put together versatile outfits that make you say “Yes!” when you check yourself in the mirror.

You’ll know when you’ve found your style. You’ll start drooling when you open your closet doors, and you won’t be able to wait to mix and match your favorite pieces.

When you define your style, you’ll stop buying the wrong clothes and accessories. You’ll know what works for you, and you’ll know what doesn’t work.

To find your style, try using an online fashion style quiz.

Essential Footwear

You can have all the accessories you want, but your wardrobe isn’t versatile if you don’t have a few indispensable footwear pieces. Therefore, every closet should have these essential footwear choices.

White Sneakers

These are your good sneakers, and you won’t wear them every day. So keep them clean, bright, and shiny white for the best look.

Black Heels

What did you think you would wear with that little black dress? Black heels are also suitable for dressing up your black dress pants and many other outfits.

Brown Loafers

A pair of brown loafers will go with denim pants, skirts, and dresses. They look just as good with a spring top as a fall sweater.

Knee-High Boots

You need a pair of knee-high boots for many different outfits and to be ready for all kinds of weather.

Choose the color for your knee-high boots according to your fashion style. For example, if you are going for a Boho chic style, you probably want brown, but if you are going for an edgier look, choose black.

Your Wardrobe is Ready for Anything

Now that you have these wardrobe essentials, you can create an outfit for any occasion without fuss.

After getting just a few key pieces, you will probably look forward to wearing all your new outfits instead of dreading the chore of figuring out what to wear.