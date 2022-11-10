Election in the 4th District of Arizona for the US House

Explore more race results below.

Rep. Greg Stanton defeated Republican Kelly Cooper, Arizona’s 4th Congressional District.

The 4th District is located within Maricopa County.

Despite redistricting reducing the Democratic-leaning district, the Cook Political Report adjusted its forecast to favor Democrats ahead of the election.

Senate

The state’s polls close at 7 p.m. (or 9 p.m. EST)









Arizona’s 4th Congressional Representative District candidates

Stanton is an active member of the Committees on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Judiciary. Prior to his time in CongressFrom 2000 to 2009, he was on the Phoenix City Council and from 2012 to 2018, he was mayor of Phoenix. Stanton, as mayor, led a transportation project to expand the city’s light rail system.

Stanton was previously the deputy attorney General of Arizona.

Stanton’s challenger Cooper, is a US Marine Corps veteranRestaurant owner. He is also the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of the Maricopa County Republican Veterans Committee.

Cooper won a five-way Republican primary defeating Tanya Wheeless by narrow margins of 28.4% to 25,4%.

Voting history in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District

Arizona’s 4th Congressional District can be found in Maricopa County. It covers Tempe and parts Mesa and Chandler.

In 2020, Joe Biden beat then-President Donald Trump by 23 percentage points. The district was redistricted following the 2020 Census. redrawn to add an area of Mesa east of Highway 87, making it slightly less Democratic-leaning.

The money race

According to OpenSecretsStanton raised $4 million, spent $4.6 million, had $470,000 million in cash as of October 19, and Cooper raised $1.6million. Cooper spent $1.3 million, had $242,000 cash, and spent more that $4.6 million.

More than a dozen super-PACs, national parties committees, politically active non-profits and other noncandidate groups had joined forces as of October. spentMore than $4.7 Million was spent on this race’s primary phase to support or oppose candidates. House Majority PAC is a Democrat-backed organization hybrid PACThe race’s top outside spenders were, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

What experts have to say

The race between Stanton, Cooper was rated “likely Democratic” Inside Elections, “lean Democratic” by The Cook Political Report, and “leans Democratic”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.