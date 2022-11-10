Emerging artists band together to paint their way out from Coronavirus lockdown

Leon Suddaby, a veteran art lover and former owner of Sims Gallery in St Ives, who famously represented Sir Terry Frost, has launched an online gallery to promote and support the growth of established and emerging artists. Sims Gallery Online now features 40 independent artists’ original artworks after only a few short weeks. Leon said that Sims Gallery Online was an idea he had been thinking about for some time while he was semi-retired. However, the Coronavirus pandemic was the catalyst for the launch of the gallery. This situation will have significant implications for an already changing art market. I have been concerned for some time about the recent decline in traditional art sales and the absurd “bubble” in modern art markets caused by high-profile “name tag artworks. Alfred Munnings said it so well: “Paintings are to enrich our immediate surroundings… to give pleasure, and fond memories.” The gallery features original, affordable artworks. It also offers a “try before buying” feature that allows you to view artworks on different walls, including yours!