A series of old artworks to be given a modern makeover to highlight pressing global issues

John Constable’s ‘The Haywain’, Sir John Everett Millais’ ‘Ophelia and Lowry’s ‘Coming Home From The Mill’ are among a series of classic artworks to be given a modern makeover to highlight some of the most pressing problems facing the world today.

The Haywain was reimagined as though Constable had painted it in 2022, when Britain saw record temperatures.

The once beautiful riverside scene has been rendered barren by scorched earth in a new version that warns about the dangers of global heating.

And Sir John Everett Millais’ ‘Ophelia in the Stream’ is reworked to reflect the pollution of Britain’s rivers, streams and waterways which dominated the UK news cycle this summer.

Flagship store at King’s Cross

The re-imagined artworks were specially created by acclaimed digital artist Quentin Devine to mark the launch of Samsung’s global ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ competition for 2023, which encourages young people to help solve societal and global problems using technology.

Richard Wilson’s ‘The Thames near Marble Hill, Twickenham’ illustrates the devastating impact fly tipping can have on the British countryside – as shopping trolleys, mattresses and assorted household junk are added to the scene.

While Seurat’s ‘A Sunday on La Grande Jatte’ illustrates the epidemic of urban loneliness which has come to light following Covid, with all the people reduced to a lone man sat head bowed in quiet contemplation.

Finally, Lowry’s acclaimed ‘Coming Home from the Mill’ is reconfigured to show a single worker reflecting the change in working patterns and again highlighting the issue of social isolation.

The artworks are being displayed until the 17th November at Samsung KX – the brand’s flagship store in Kings Cross.

Initiative to expand technology use in social issues

Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow Competition is a global initiative that challenges young people, between the ages of 16 – 25, to use technology in creative ways to help improve social issues.

Sophie Edgerley Harris, head of corporate social responsibility at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “The artworks that Quentin Devine has created aim to illustrate in a unique way the societal topics that young people in the UK today are most motivated to positively contribute to.

“By reimagining some of these scenes using digital artistry, we hope more people will be inspired to enter their tech-for-good idea into this year’s Solve for Tomorrow Competition.

“Previous winners Alec and Ramneek devised innovative approaches; with smart lockers supporting people experiencing homelessness and a tech-forward mobility aid to help people who are visually impaired.

“We can’t wait to see the ideas of our 2023 competition entrants.”

Digital artist Quentin Devine added: “Reinventing the classics with a modern twist was a huge challenge but something of a labour of love- as many of the issues highlighted are close to my heart.

“The pictures highlighting Britain’s past and present, but there is a lot we can do about the future and that is why projects like ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ are so important.”