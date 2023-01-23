How to make the most out of your hot tub holiday

Hot tubs are a great addition to any holiday, but they can be used for a range of activities. People who are new to hot tubs might not realise that you don’t just have to sit in it, although that is a relaxing option.

Use this quick guide to find out how to utilise holiday parks with hot tubs, to experience your tub in a different way this year!

Stargaze

This is an activity that everyone can enjoy, but to make it even better, add a hot tub. Head out to your tub at night and stay warm, while you gaze at the beautiful stars in the sky. There are a variety of location maps that can help you find your favourite constellations!

Start that new book

Getting into a new book that you’ve been wanting to read for ages can be difficult, especially if you have a busy home life. This hot tub holiday may be the only time for you to make a start, and there’s no better way to begin than with a soak in the tub. Sit back, relax and turn each page as the plot thickens!

Listen to music or a podcast

Set the mood with some chilled music or a podcast you’ve been meaning to listen to. In a hot tub, it’s easy to shut your eyes and take in every instrument in the song. It’s definitely a new listening experience – creating a calmer you!

Exercise

If you want less of a relaxing getaway but still want to remain rather chilled, why not try some gentle exercises in the tub? Exercising within the water is a low impact way to improve your flexibility and strength. It will take away any pressure that you may experience when you exercise outside of the water. You may even be able to relieve some pain you’re experiencing from sitting on an office chair, for example. The warmth of the tub will soothe your muscles, paired with some light exercises. So, why not try a few hot tub exercises to get you started?

Meditate

After partaking in some gentle exercises, why not wind down with a few meditation techniques? This is a perfect way to reach complete relaxation while you’re away, making it even easier with the addition of a hot tub. Relax your mind and leave your holiday feeling refreshed!

Play games

If you are holidaying with multiple people, you might want to try out some games for a bit of classic entertainment. If you have waterproof playing cards, bring them along and play from a range of your favourite card games. Get competitive while you enjoy the jet-packed fun of the tub! Or, if you’re not a fan of card games, make up some question games to bond with whoever you decide to take on your holiday.

Enjoy partaking in these ideas, and more, to make the most out of your stay – make a bucket list and see which ones you’ll complete to have the best hot tub holiday!