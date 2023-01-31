Digital Transformation Leader Technimove celebrates its 25th Anniversary

London, UK 31st January 2023 – London based Digital Transformation Specialist Technimove is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Over the past 25 years, Technimove has helped thousands of organisations successfully migrate and modernise their IT infrastructure and have earned a reputation for providing quality service combined with delivery assurance.

Over the last decade, the company has launched a range of managed and professional services aimed at helping its clients accelerate their digital transformation projects. The addition of offices in Germany, Ireland and the USA has enabled Technimove to enhance its delivery of professional services coverage in both these geographies.

The company, which was founded in 1996, has grown from a UK-based physical Data Centre Migration business to a Global technology transformation services provider, offering a range of services from cloud migrations and data centre relocations to enterprise security and managed IT services.

Technimove partners with some of the world’s leading companies, including IBM, Microsoft, HP, Equinix, CDW and Computacenter to name a few.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary with select partners and clients, CEO of Technimove Ochea Ikpa said “We are proud to have been a part of the data centre migration industry for 25 years, we have seen a lot of changes in the industry over the years, and we are proud to have kept up and ahead with the times and provided our clients with the best of breed technology solutions and have always ensured projects are delivered on time, every time”

“We are now consolidating all our skills and competencies and onboarding exceptional technology leaders to ensure we keep on exceeding the expectations of our clients, in a changing industry and technology landscape. We are grateful for the support and trust placed in us by our clients, partners, and our employees without which we would not have grown to where we are now”

Find out more about Technimove and their 25 years journey at https://technimove.com/25-years/