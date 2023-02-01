The Zimbabwean “G 40” and the inner workings of their False Flag Operation
This is underpinned by a trail of Blackmail, Violation of American Banking Laws, Human Rights Abuse, Finacial Inducements and State Sabotage.
It’s grand architect and operator is the USA Citizen Maita Nzuwah. The main protagonist, Mr. Crnkovic believes that what appears to be commercial disputes are a deeper false flag movement thinly veiled by a veneer of criminality by the antagonists. It has been learnt that Mr. Nzuwah is involved in a scandal widely commented on in the Zimbabwean Media as “the Glenn Forest Cemetery Saga”.
Essentially Mr. Crnkovic uncovered a hornet’s nest. He had false criminal charges pressed against him, his Citizenship removed, an orchestrated campaigning of extortion, intimidation and human rights abuse against him. On the surface all for the purpose of one group of graveyard controllers, keeping control and profits from the true economic owners who Mr. Crnkovic Representes.
However, digging a little deeper there is a lot more to this eight-year long saga than meets the eye. Mr. Nzuwah is chairman of the Zimbabwean company called Evolution Group (Private) Limited which owns the Glenn Forest Cemetery. He is also a USA Citizen.
Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah, the father of Maita, was the ruler Robert Mugabe’s closest associate. The advocate representing and advancing Mr. Nzuwah’s groups actions is Advocate Thabani Mpofu. He known as the most outspoken opponent of Zimbabwe’s current President, His Excellency Comrade Mnangagwa. His notoriety rose to public prominence when he claimed to the world that the President of Zimbabwe cheated in the elections. However, the Advocate himself was caught with no evidence in court to substantiate this allegation.
This false flag operation can only have one aim, getting back the power they had before Mugabe fell. In the age of misinformation, disinformation and malinformation it’s hard to spot a false flag movement. However, this seems a false flag operation indeed. An act committed with the intent of disguising the actual source of responsibility and pinning blame on another party. The complexity is very difficult to understand, and this is by design.
- Mr. Crnkovic, the Fopuld representative and a dual Zimbabwean/EU citizen was interviewed and made the following allegations and statements on record:
- Mr. Nzuwah is known to him as a USA Citizen
- Mr. Nzuwah is the son of late Dr. Mariwanda Nzuwah, who was at all material times was the closest Government Official to Robert Mugabe and the:
- Chairman of the Zimbabwe Armed Forces Commission
- Chairman of the Zimbabwe Public Service Commission
- Chairman of the Zimbabwe Police Services Commission
- Mr. Nzuwah is therefore a USA Citizen who is the son of a Foreign Government Official. Himself and all his associates fall within the Scope of the USA “Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.”
- Mr. Nzuwah is therefore a USA Citizen who is the son of a Foreign Government Official.
- This means himself and all his associates fall within the Scope of the USA “Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.”
- Sometime in 2015 Mr. Nzuwah and Mr. Mparadzi under the Mugabe Regime pressed false criminal charges against him, which through their operation unconstitutionally removed him of his Zimbabwean Citizenship.
- Both Mr. Nzuwah and Mr. Mparadzi made numerous attempts to use the criminal charges to negotiate with Mr. Crnkovic, in exchange for the intended financial prejudice of the true owners he represented in the graveyard.
- Thus, he was blackmailed by Mr. Nzuwah and his close associate and cousin in law Mr. Fungai Mparadzi (“Mr. Mparadzi”), who is a British Citizen.
- He was only able to return to Zimbabwe and get his Citizenship back by way of Constitutional Application when the Mugabe Regime fell, and the current President was elected to replace Mugabe.
- The criminal charge remained hanging over his head and it was only discovered in a court hearing in early January 2023, through a Constitution of Zimbabwe Application, that the antagonists had withdrawn the criminal charge.
- The charge had no basis in law and the antagonists could not afford for this to be revealed in a court, so they sheepishly withdrew after holding this over his head for over seven years.
- This forced retreat by them could never have occurred under the Mugabe Regime. It took a new regime for this to happen.
- He has been advised by legal counsel that certain actions of Mr. Nzuwah fall under the USA “Foreign Corrupt Practices Act”.
- It is his intention to press criminal charges against both Mr. Mparadzi and Mr. Nzuwah in the Jurisdictions of their Citizenship.
- He states his legal advisers have advised him that he has the legal jurisdiction to do so.
- He states that the motive of the Blackmail and False Criminal Charges against him, were to hold something over his head for Mr. Nzuwah and The G40 to negotiate for commercial advantage.
- This was however the first layer, if one peers a layer deeper it has all the markings of a false flag operation.
- He was threatened for seven years with commercial obligations placed on him in return for the withdrawal of these criminal charges. Extortionate obligations which he refused to capitulate too. The retreat of the Antagonists seven years later is a symbol of a new regime standing up to close associates of Robert Mugabe.
- Mr. Nzuwah, Mr. Mparadzi and their associates engaged and deployed Advocate Thabani Mpofu against Mr. Crnkovic.
- This is the same Advocate that Mr. Crnkovic alleges violated his Human Rights holding an Extra Judicial Trial over him for the Crime of Racism. This was paid for by other related parties of Mr. Nzuwah being the listed concern Padenga Holdings Limited and its gold mining subsidiary Dallaglio Investments (Private) Limited.
- It seems clear to Mr. Crnkovic that Advocate Mpofu was motivated by the common interests of his Principals in the Grand Conspiracy of blackmail and extortion against him under the False Flag Movement of Presidential Sabotage.
- He intends to proceed to get remedy in the International Courts using every Jurisdiction and Court he has access too. The primary ones being in the USA and UK.
- Furthermore he has paid for a desktop due diligence which show that Mr. Nzuwah has unexplained wealth in the USA, and he has never disclosed himself as a Politically Exposed Person.
- This type of alleged illegality is of the scale that earned HSBC a USD 500 million fine for violating American PEP Banking Laws.
How is it that Advocate Mpofu regularly calls our current democratically elected government a bunch of criminals?
All acting to embarrass the President of Zimbabwe.
All under the same false flag movement.
There is line between plying his trade and using his position to clearly fight, obfuscate, defame and attempt to destroy the reputation of the Office Of the President. He has crossed the line and is clearly in bed with a USA Citizen and a British Citizen in his endeavors. He has been reported to both the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Law Society of Zimbabwe.