Lyphe and Gro-Vida Unveil Partnership to Boost Medical Cannabis Availability

Lyphe Clinic, a leading medical cannabis clinic in the UK and Channel Islands, is forging a new collaboration with Gro-Vida, a licensed medical cannabis cultivator situated in Portugal.

This partnership marks a major leap forward in enhancing patient care and access to premium medical cannabis products within the UK.

By establishing a strategic partnership with Gro-Vida, Lyphe Clinic aims to further its commitment to delivering superior care and uninterrupted access to medical cannabis treatments for its patients.

Sophie Gamwell, Managing Director at Lyphe Clinic, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating:

“We are delighted to join hands with Gro-Vida to ensure seamless access to medical cannabis for our patients. Guaranteeing a continuous and reliable supply of medication is paramount for their well-being, and this partnership enables us to fulfil that commitment.”

Gro-Vida, renowned for its dedication to producing high-quality medical cannabis products, is equally excited about the collaboration.

Mallory Bodnar, Managing Director at Gro-Vida, commented:

“Our partnership with Lyphe Clinic represents a significant step forward in our shared commitment to enhancing patient well-being. We are thrilled about this collaboration, which embodies our joint dedication to elevating standards of care. Together, we are ensuring that patients have access to high-quality, consistent medical cannabis.”

Through this partnership, Lyphe Clinic patients will benefit from a streamlined medical cannabis supply chain, ensuring consistent access to their prescribed medication. Additionally, the collaboration will empower Lyphe Clinic to exercise greater control over the quality and cost of the medical cannabis provided to its patients, ultimately enhancing the overall patient experience.

Gro-Vida is a privately held pharmaceutical company licensed for the cultivation of medical-grade cannabis flower for international markets. Since 2019, Gro-Vida has been operational as one of the pioneering entities to receive licensing for the cultivation of medical cannabis in Portugal. The company owns and operates a 20,000m² hybridised greenhouse allowing for year-round cultivation to meet the growing demand in the global cannabis market. With a comprehensive genetic repository spanning from CBD-dominant to High-THC cultivars, Gro-Vida has played a pivotal role in shaping the burgeoning medical market by offering a diverse array of cannabinoid-based medicines to customers worldwide.

Gro-Vida is a leader in the cultivation, production, and manufacturing of phytocannabinoid therapeutics, supplying pharmaceutical partners throughout the United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia. Gro-Vida provides GACP and EU-GMP-certified products to the global market, ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy to its partners.

To learn more about Gro-Vida and its products, visit www.gro-vida.com. For more information about Lyphe Clinic, please visit www.lyphe.com.