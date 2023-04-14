What Types of Damages Can You Recover After a Premises Liability Incident?

An injury or damage that occurs on a property is called premises liability, which is a legal concept that holds property owners and occupiers liable. Suppose you have been injured on someone else’s property. You may be able to file a premises liability lawsuit and seek compensation for your damages. Using an experienced attorney can help you with your premises liability case and determine what damages you are entitled to and can recover.

Types of Damages You Can Recover

When you file a premises liability lawsuit, you may be able to recover two types of damages: economic and non-economic.

Economic Damages

Economic damages are those that can be easily calculated in monetary terms. These damages include medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, and other out-of-pocket expenses incurred as a result of the incident. Economic damages are typically supported by invoices, receipts, and other documentation that prove the expenses.

Non-Economic Damages

These are basically more subjective and difficult to quantify in monetary terms. These damages include pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life. Non-economic damages are often more significant than economic damages and can greatly impact the victim’s quality of life.

How an Attorney Can Help You

Hiring an advocate to represent you in your lawsuit can significantly improve your chances of recovering the compensation you deserve. Here are some ways an attorney can help you with your case:

Investigate the Incident

One of the first things an attorney will do is investigate the incident that caused your injuries. They will gather evidence, interview witnesses, and examine any documentation related to the incident to build a strong case.

Determine Liability

An attorney will also determine who is liable for your injuries. Depending on the circumstances of the incident, liability may fall on the property owner, occupier, or both. Your attorney will help you understand who is responsible for your damages and will work to hold them accountable.

Calculate Damages

Calculating damages is a complex process that requires a good understanding of the law and the types of damages that can be recovered. An attorney will work with you to accurately calculate your damages and ensure that you are compensated for all of your losses.

Negotiate with Insurance Companies

Insurance companies will often try to minimize the amount of compensation they pay out to victims of premises liability incidents. They can negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf to ensure that you receive a fair settlement.

Represent You in Court

If your case goes to trial, they will represent you in court and fight for your rights. They will present evidence, cross-examine witnesses, and make arguments on your behalf to persuade the judge or jury to award you the compensation you deserve.

Tips for Choosing the Right Attorney

When choosing an attorney to represent you in your lawsuit, there are several factors to consider. Below are some tips to help you choose the right attorney for your case:

Experience

Experience is a factor to consider. Research and see who has experience handling premises liability cases similar to yours. They should have a track record of success in these types of cases and be familiar with the relevant laws and regulations.

Reputation

An attorney’s reputation is another important factor to consider. Look for an attorney who is well-respected in the legal community and has a reputation for being a strong advocate for their clients. You can research an attorney’s reputation by reading reviews, checking their credentials, and looking for testimonials from past clients.

Communication

Communication is key. Find someone who is responsive and communicates clearly and effectively. They should answer your questions and keep you informed throughout the legal process.

Fees

Finally, consider the attorney’s fees. You should discuss fees and costs with any attorney you are considering hiring to ensure that you understand what you will be responsible for paying.

Conclusion

An attorney can investigate the incident, determine liability, calculate damages, negotiate with insurance companies, and represent you in court. If you are considering filing a premises liability lawsuit, it is important to research and then consult with an experienced advocate who can help you with the legal system and fight for your rights.