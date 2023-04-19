OPULENCE OF THE 1920S TO CELEBRATE SCOTTS’ CENTENARY DECADE

An exclusive summerhouse with an interior that echoes the hedonism and exuberance of the early 1920s is due to be unveiled at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as Scotts of Thrapston celebrates its centenary decade.

Named ‘The Grand’, this expansive premium garden building is dressed in the rich jewel colours, opulent textures and sculptural silhouettes made popular by the Art Deco movement. This bespoke custom summerhouse, available exclusively to show visitors, is crafted from ethically sourced long-lasting hardwood, Red Grandis, and includes a range of luxury features that reflect this lively period at the beginning of the 20th century.

Scotts of Thrapston started life in Northamptonshire in 1920 when founder James Scott first commissioned skilled craftspeople to build high-quality agricultural buildings.

James Scott, Managing Director of Scotts of Thrapston, namesake and great-grandson of the company’s founder said, “We’re delighted to unveil this spectacular limited-edition summerhouse model exclusively for RHS Chelsea. We have a long and proud association with the show having exhibited here since the early 1960s. We sadly missed out on being able to celebrate in person during our centenary year, 2020, due to the pandemic, and are delighted now to mark our return to the live show once more.

“In the 1920s when my great-grandfather set up the business, the world was recovering from the impact of the First World War and Spanish flu pandemic. Now, in 2023, we are also in a post-pandemic recovery phase, and have brought our garden buildings to the show to celebrate our resilience and longevity with a truly sumptuous creation.”

‘The Grand’ is constructed in a classic octagonal shape with an exterior finished in Regent Green with Bramley White on the inside. It features a stunning cocktail cabinet centrepiece and spectacular chandelier, with luxurious decorative accents that reflect the period. Furnishings echo the hedonistic ‘Roaring Twenties’ with plush velvet trimmings, sleek silverware, and glamourous feathers. Designed to showcase its versatility as a venue to entertain friends and family in your own garden, ‘The Grand’ is arranged in zones with dedicated spaces for dining, relaxing, and sipping cocktails.

Interior designer Clare Ingall said, “I have chosen eclectic individual pieces to complement the truly ‘grand’ style of this summerhouse model, and added furnishings that reflect the decadent and affluent atmosphere of the early 1920s.

The layout demonstrates the multi-purpose function of a garden building like this where there is plenty of space to spread out and add the furniture and ornamentation that brings it to life as an entertaining space.”

Landscaper Tom Garlick has designed the planting to reflect the rich tones of the interior including pops of colour from herbaceous perennials such as Salvia nemorosa, Geum, Lupin, Cirsium rivulare and Peonia lactiflora against a backdrop of structural evergreens including Fatsia japonica and Melianthus major and topiary forms created from Trachycarpus.

Also on show at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show are two of Scotts’ summerhouse models from its core range. On the stand, the Sun Ray Garden Room, with its bold Aubergine paint finish, has been designed as a comfortable and professional home-office in recognition of the burgeoning work from home trend. The octagonal Burghley model, finished in Birch, features a rotating base enabling the summerhouse to be easily pivoted to follow the sun.

Orders can be taken for ‘The Grand’ at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and up until 31st May 2023. The Scotts display can be found at location WA184 (Western Avenue). The full range of Scotts’ summerhouses including the Sun Ray Garden Room and Burghley model, plus fully bespoke custom-built creations, can be viewed on the Scotts website

About Scotts of Thrapston

Scotts of Thrapston celebrated its centenary in 1920 after 100 successful years in business overseen by four generations of the same family in our rural Northamptonshire home. The business designs and manufactures premium quality timber summerhouses and equestrian buildings made in the UK by skilled craftspeople. Scotts has exhibited regularly at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show since the 1960s.