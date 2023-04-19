From Diagnosis to Prognosis: The Journey of Living with Glioblastoma

A glioblastoma is cancer that involves the glial cells. The glial cells are the support cells that hold the entire nervous system together. A glioblastoma is a condition wherein the glial or the support cells of the nervous system multiply without any control resulting in cancer.

In most cases, a cancer diagnosis is treated as a death knell by both the patient and their family. However, a proper glioblastoma prognosis can help a patient and his family cope better with the disease.

How Do You Know If You Suffer From Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma, like most cancers, can affect anyone and everyone. However, most patients who have a positive diagnosis are more than sixty-five years old. Some common symptoms are headache, forgetfulness, and a state of confusion. Usually, an MRI ( magnetic resonance imaging) will be performed to confirm the diagnosis.

However, in many cases, older adults dismiss the early symptoms as age-related ailments, and hence the subsequent glioblastoma prognosis is not that effective.

However, if the diagnosis happens at an early stage, the glioblastoma prognosis can ensure a good quality of life for the patient and his caregivers.

How Can You Live Well Even If You Are Diagnosed With Cancer?

Accept The Truth

It does not matter how old you are; a cancer diagnosis is tough for almost every person. So if you come to know that you are suffering from cancer, you must accept the truth. Remember that surgery or chemotherapy will not be easy, and you will only be able to live through the treatment if you have willpower. So accept the truth and be ready to fight the battle with your loved ones and team of doctors.

Get The Right Team

Treating cancer of the glial cell will require many professionals starting with a good surgeon and an oncologist. You will also need good nurses and psychologists to help you deal with the treatment. And finally, you will need a radiation expert for the chemotherapy. A proper glioblastoma prognosis requires a good team of doctors and caregivers, so it is essential that you have full faith in your doctors to get the best possible outcomes.

Plan The Treatment With Your Team Of Doctors

Once you have your team, you need to sit down with them to develop a detailed treatment plan. Surgery may be planned if the tumor is in such a place and of such a size that it can be safely operated on. At times, the entire mass of cancerous tissue may not be removed. So you may need chemotherapy for some weeks or months, even if you get a surgery done.

The course of treatment depends upon many factors like the heath of the patient, the position and size of the tumor, the age of the patient, etc.

Conclusion

Living with cancer is not easy. However, if you have strong willpower and a good team of caregivers, you can live well even when you are suffering from a life-threatening condition like glioblastoma.