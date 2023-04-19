From Maintenance To Repair: How To Keep Your AC Running Efficiently

Maintaining your air conditioner or AC in good shape for years is challenging. You should know how to clean your air conditioner properly. Moreover, you should be proactive in undertaking small repair work so that your air conditioner keeps working optimally.

Depending on the type of repair work the AC needs, you can repair it yourself or hire an air compressor repair service. This article gives a few tips to maintain your AC in good working condition and how and when to undertake small repair works.

How To Keep Your AC Healthy For A Long Time

Pay Attention To The Filters

Your air conditioner has filters to help trap particulate matter and dust from entering your house. It is essential that the filter remains clean for the AC to function efficiently. There are two ways in which a bad or dirty filter system affects you.

Firstly, it puts excessive strain on the machine, so your AC’s lifetime goes down. Secondly, a poor filtration system worsens the air quality inside your house, which has a direct impact on your health.

It is not very difficult to clean the filter, and you can do it by yourself without hiring an AC repair or servicing company. You can use a pipe or a nozzle to clean the filter, and your AC should be good to go. Remember that the filters of the AC need regular cleaning, and it is prudent to clean them every month or two.

However, the frequency with which you clean the filters of your AC should depend on your usage. If you use it more regularly, say for eight to ten hours a day, the filters will need more frequent cleaning than if you use it for barely an hour a day.

Pay Attention To The Coils

The coils help with heat absorption and the subsequent cooling of the house. If dust accumulates around the coils, then they will not absorb the heat adequately, and hence the cooling will not be efficient. Not cleaning the coils on time can also affect your electricity bills. The AC will continue to consume electricity without adequate cooling. So your electricity consumption may increase if your coils are not cleaned regularly.

Focus On The Compressor

The compressor is the main working part of your air conditioner. An air compressor repair service will tell you about the telltale signs of a damaged compressor. So if your AC is making a growling sound or it is taking way too long to get switched on, there may be a problem with the compressor.

Repairing the air compressor is expensive, and you may need professional help to repair it. So you can consult an air compressor repair service near you to get the job done properly.

Many people will tell you that it is not worth getting a compressor repaired; however, some air compressor repair service companies are quite efficient, and they can give a new lease of life to your AC.

Conclusion

With global temperatures rising steadily, an AC has become an essential part of people’s lives. However, an AC draws a lot of electricity, and if you want it to work optimally, you must put in the effort to maintain it properly.