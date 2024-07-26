 Animal Welfare Investigations Project Calls for Inquiry into Charlotte Dujardin’s Actions

Following the emergence of a video showing celebrated British dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin excessively whipping a horse, the Animal Welfare Investigations Project (AWIP) has launched a petition.

The video shows Dujardin hitting a horse around 20 times during a training session, with laughter heard in the background.

The petition demands a full and transparent investigation into the incident, stressing the importance of involving independent equine welfare experts to ensure an unbiased review.

If Dujardin is found guilty of violating animal welfare laws, the petition calls for strict penalties, which may include lengthy suspensions, fines, and the end of her involvement in equestrian sports.

“We are appalled by the blatant abuse captured in this video,” said Jacob Lloyd, executive director at AWIP.

“The treatment of the horse as seen in the footage is unacceptable and goes against the principles of humane animal handling and care. We call upon British Dressage and the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) to take strong action. A thorough investigation is essential to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure the welfare of all horses involved.”

Charlotte Dujardin, an esteemed dressage rider with multiple Olympic medals and world championship titles to her name, has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympics and has been subjected to immediate suspension following the release of the video.