Massachusetts Workers Compensation Forms Employers Need to Know

As a business owner or employer in Massachusetts, it is essential to understand the requirements for workers’ compensation insurance and the related forms.

Workers’ compensation insurance is a type of insurance that provides benefits to employees who are hurt or develop some type of illness while on the job. State law dictates that most employers carry workers’ compensation insurance, and failure to do so can result in significant penalties.

Massachusetts workers’ compensation forms are ordered by number. In some instances, additional or supplemental forms may be required. In today’s article, we will cover several of the Massachusetts workers’ compensation forms, and look at a brief description of each one.

Different Types of Compensation Forms in Massachusetts

Form 101 – Employers’ First Report of Injury:

This form must be filed with the workers’ compensation insurance carrier and the Department of Industrial Accidents within seven days of the employer’s knowledge of an employee being injured or becoming ill. The form provides details about the incident, the employee’s injuries, and the medical treatment received.

Form 102 – Supplemental Report of Injury:

This is used to provide additional information about the injury or illness reported on Form 101. It may be required by the insurance provider or the Department of Industrial Accidents to clarify any discrepancies or questions that arise.

Form 110 – Employee’s Claim for Benefits:

This Massachusetts workers compensation form is used by employees to apply for benefits. It must be filed with the Department of Industrial Accidents, and copies must be provided to the employer and the insurance company.

Form 153 – Insurer’s Notification of Issuance or Renewal of Policy:

This is used by insurance providers to notify the Department of Industrial Accidents of the issuance or renewal of a workers’ comp insurance policy.

Form 107 – Payment Agreement:

This form is used to document an agreement between the employer, the insurance carrier, and the injured employee regarding the payment of workers’ benefits.

Form 101A – Employer’s Supplemental Report of Injury:

This Massachusetts workers’ compensation form is used to provide additional information about an injury or sickness reported on Form 101. It may be required by the insurance carrier or the Department of Industrial Accidents to clarify any clerical or detail issues that arise.

Form 110CM – Conciliation/Mediation Referral:

This form is used by the Department of Industrial Accidents to refer disputes between employees and employers to conciliation or mediation.

Form 113 – Notification of Injury or Fatality:

The final form we will cover today is used to report any workplace injury or fatality to the Department of Industrial Accidents.

Navigating the Numerous Massachusetts Workers Compensation Forms

Workers comp forms play a vital role in ensuring that injured employees receive all of the benefits that they rightfully have coming under the law. They also ensure that employers comply with state regulations. Employers should take the time to understand these requirements so that they can comply with all of the regulations related to workers’ compensation insurance.

By doing so, they can protect their businesses and their employees while creating a safer and more productive workplace.