Insurevision.ai Joins NVIDIA Inception

Insurevision.ai today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Insurevision.ai, founded by Mark Miller, is focused on improving loss ratios in the automotive industry, reducing crashes and saving lives. Insurevision.ai has built a powerful AI dashcam based on the NVIDIA Orin platform. By running multiple real-time computer vision models, several aspects of driver behavior are monitored, and pre-accident indicators, such as emotional state and driver road attention, are intelligently flagged in real time, with the goal of preventing accidents.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Insurevision.ai to learn about NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art solutions in the automotive sector. This will give Insurevision.ai the ability to design its solutions in a way that is compatible with the NVIDIA DRIVE strategy. As Insurevision.ai charts its path from providing insurance solutions to automotive fleets to the semi-autonomous vehicle of the future, Inception will also offer Insurevision.ai the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“NVIDIA is the premier AI company of our time. We are delighted to join the Inception program and work with NVIDIA to realize our company’s goals,” said Mark Miller, founder of Insurevision.ai.