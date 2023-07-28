Whether you are part of the bandwagon or have valid reasons, learning how to vape for the first time isn’t as easy on the surface. The experience differs from one person to another, but some decided to quit vaping on their first try.

This trend is here for the long haul as it continues to evolve with the introduction of new features, flavors, and recipes. As the number of vaping devices has increased over the past years relative to cigarette sales.

However, the full impact of these trends is yet to be seen. Nonetheless, they are still worth exploring whether you’re a casual vaper or a full-fledged connoisseur. Here are the trends that are shaping vaping culture today.

The rise of custom vape juices and flavors

Unfettered customization is perhaps the most appealing part of vaping, especially among young people who are always trying out new things. When vaping started to be a thing, only shops could sell pre-processed juices across a limited selection of flavor profiles. Over time, users have discovered secrets to manufacturing their juices by mixing and matching different organic and synthetic materials.

This year and the years after will see a rise in the popularity of custom e-liquids. There are already shops that specialize in blending different flavors. Customers will only need to pick multiple flavors and have the juices shipped out in custom containers. Juice kits are also available for customers who would like to infuse other ingredients and juices into their favorite liquids.

Compact vapes abound

When it comes to choosing a vaping device, customers would prefer gadgets that are easy to carry, operate, and maintain. The earliest vapes looked like bulky boxes that form an ugly bulge in your pants. Today, vape designs have been streamlined and optimized for greater convenience. Many stores and brands now sell compact vape devices like pods that could be worn around the neck or slipped inside the back pocket of a pair of skinny jeans. While these are generally more expensive compared to box mods, compact vapes are expected to become more accessible and produce more smoke.

Cannabis-infused Liquids

The fight for legalizing the use of medicinal cannabis and cannabidiol oil remains uncertain. In some states, casual hobbyists and serious enthusiasts now have access to vape liquids that contain legal amounts of THC. Perhaps, the latest innovation that entered the market is the use of Hybrid vape carts that contain a blend of Indica and Sativa strains. As much as this trend is getting more traction among young people, experts warn that vaping with cannabis-infused liquids poses a higher risk of lung cancer than smoking.

Eco-Friendly Vaping Takes the Spotlight

Unlike tobacco smoking, vaping doesn’t cause too much waste. However, the popularity of cheaper disposable vapes can bring a newer form of pollution. Reducing carbon footprints has become a priority among green vape smokers who are now the biggest market for reusable vapes that can be charged at home or outside. Finding sustainable suppliers isn’t also far off as this niche is expected to expand and give environmentally-conscious smokers more options.

These trends are expected to bring vaping to a whole new level. We won’t be able to feel their impact now, but they give us an idea of where vape culture is heading.