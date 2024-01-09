Technologies that determine RTP in modern gaming platforms

Technological innovations have revolutionized the world of online sports and iGaming operations. With more players looking for new games to explore, gaming developers are now utilizing the latest technology to keep them engaged.

Return to player (RTP) acts as an essential metric in the gaming industry. It indicates the percentage of the total amount that is bet on specific games that the casino returns to players as winnings. The higher the RTP, the more money is returned to players as prizes.

Read on as we explore the technologies used by gaming companies to ensure reliable and accurate RTP calculations.

4 technologies gaming companies use to manage RTP

Some of the technologies used in RTP include:

Data analytics and machine learning

Gaming sites use data analytics and machine learning to adjust RTP dynamically. With data analytics, insights are gathered regarding a player’s gaming habits, preferences and favorite games. These insights are used to adjust game parameters, including RTP, to address players’ interests. A good example is RTP in roulette at sites like Resorts Casino. RTP is calculated over a long duration for each specific variation of online roulette, and the algorithm can estimate the amount players should receive on average. Of course, this is simply an average as some players will win more and some will win less.

Random number generators

Random number generators (RNGs) are algorithms that create a sequence of numbers that cannot be replicated or predicted. The technology helps to determine a game’s outcome, which ensures unpredictability and fairness. RNGs are critical in games of chance, such as slots.

Gaming sites test the algorithms of RNGs to ensure the numbers generated are random. They gather RNG seed values from sources such as the system time or atmospheric noise, which further helps to add randomness to the numbers. Companies also monitor RNGs to determine if there are any irregular patterns and make sure the generated outcomes remain random.

Display technologies

Providing an immersive gaming experience is a top priority for most gaming developers. By utilizing high-quality graphics, user-friendly interfaces and animation technologies, gaming sites enhance the gaming experience and ensure players can easily access the RTP percentage for any given game. Players are able to enjoy a consistent experience on both PCs and smartphones.

Monitoring technologies

Ensuring that the RTP remains within acceptable limits is essential to the integrity of gaming sites. Being able to detect any deviations or irregularities ensures that there’s nothing that compromises the fairness of the games.

Gaming sites integrate compliance tools to automatically track and update gaming parameters based on the latest regulations. This includes monitoring the RTP as required by regulatory bodies, ensuring that gaming developers operate within the legal framework. Additionally, sites use real-time auditing systems to check each gameplay event and transaction as it happens. This helps ensure fair play and detects any potential security threats.

Technology used to determine RTP statistics

Gaming sites now employ real-time monitoring, data analytics and optimization strategies to continuously provide an immersive gaming experience, security and fairness. These technologies will continue to play a critical role in defining the future of online gaming, providing players with an enjoyable experience while upholding high standards of transparency and fairness.