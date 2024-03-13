What Makes a Good Personal Injury Lawyer?

The personal injury business is worth $53 billion as of 2022 and there are approximately 50,000 personal injury law firms operating in the US. But for every great personal injury lawyer there are many more that are below par. With 1,593,390 injury-causing car crashes in 2020, many of which would have led to a personal injury lawsuit, you must work with a personal injury lawyer you can trust to do a good job. Here are some of the main things to look out for when interviewing attorneys.

Extensive Knowledge of Personal Injury Law

An effective personal injury lawyer has in-depth knowledge of personal injury law and the litigation process. They understand concepts like negligence, liability, calculating damages, statutes of limitations, evidence rules, settlement negotiations, and trial procedures specific to injury cases. Their legal expertise allows them to identify viable cases, implement proven strategies, accurately value claims, competently file motions and argue before judges, and maximize compensation through settlements or jury awards. While 67% of claims result in a settlement, that means 33% don’t.

Experience Handling Similar Cases

Along with comprehensive legal knowledge, a quality personal injury lawyer has extensive hands-on experience handling similar cases, whether it’s car accidents, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, etc. Through their prior casework, they gain a specialized understanding of injury laws, valued insight interacting with insurance adjusters and defense lawyers, and the foresight to anticipate challenges and build strong cases. An experienced attorney’s familiarity with the process often leads to faster resolutions and better results for clients.

Attention to Detail

The best personal injury lawyers are meticulous in handling and documenting case details. They gather extensive evidence like medical reports, police records, worker’s comp files, employment documents, and other materials to prove claims. They secure expert testimony to validate injury causes and impacts. They also keep careful track of deadlines for statutes of limitations, court filings, depositions, and other events. This attention to detail bolsters clients’ credibility and positions, creating leverage for negotiations and trials. Their organizational skills also enable smoother case progress.

Strong Negotiation Skills

Since around 96% of personal injury claims settle out of court, strong negotiation talent is essential. An accomplished personal injury lawyer has a proven record of using testimony, evidence, legal arguments, and other leverage to secure fair settlements from insurance companies. They determine case values accurately, skillfully communicate demands, bargain and compromise effectively, and advise clients on good settlement deals. If reasonable agreements can’t be reached, they have the litigation chops to take cases to trial.

Compassion and Communication

The best injury attorneys balance legal skills with compassion and communication. They empathize with clients dealing with painful medical problems, stressful financial constraints, and emotional trauma. They provide the reassurance clients need during difficult times. Also vital is keeping clients informed through every phase via phone, email, and in person. Responsiveness and candid feedback help clients make wise decisions on settlement offers, legal motions, going to court, and more. Communication and compassion lead to trust and optimal outcomes.

Take all of the above into consideration when choosing a personal injury lawyer. That way, you won’t be disappointed.