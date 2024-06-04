14 Promotions Across Seven Specialisms Announced by Forbes Solicitors

Forbes Solicitors, a top regional law firm, has announced promotions across seven different specialisms, including two Partner promotions.

Tom Howcroft has been promoted from Senior Associate to Partner in Forbes’ Contentious Trusts and Probate team and Sarah Davisworth has stepped up from Senior Associate to Partner in the firm’s Insurance team.

Forbes Solicitors is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Davisworth to Partner in its Insurance team, based at its Leeds office. With over 20 years of service to the firm, Sarah’s achievement marks a significant milestone in her career and demonstrates Forbes’ commitment to diversity and inclusive progression routes. As the firm’s first CiLex qualified Partner, Sarah’s promotion sets a new standard for professional development. Sarah’s expertise lies in public and employer’s liability claims, particularly in the housing sector, as well as housing conditions claims. Her dedication to the Insurance team has been instrumental in driving growth and success. Additionally, Sarah is an insurance Fraud Champion, utilizing her skills to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. This promotion is part of a broader team expansion, with Amy Jackson and Rebecca McCreadie also being promoted to Associate roles within the Insurance team. These appointments demonstrate Forbes’ commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent, while also driving business growth and success.

Tom Howcroft’s promotion to partner follows a strong track record in handling complex will, trust and estate disputes. Tom joined Forbes Solicitors in 2018 and was appointed joint head of the Contentious Trust and Probate team, alongside John Lambe, last year. Other promotions in the Contentious Trust and Probate team include Nicola Smith, who has become a Senior Associate and Lucy Scurfield moving up to Associate.

There were six promotions across Forbes’ Commercial, Employment and Housing Regeneration teams. Daniel Fletcher became a Senior Associate in the Commercial team, while his colleague Katie Lee was promoted to Associate.

In the Employment team, Mohammad Chaudhry has stepped up to Senior Associate, while Imogen Templeman has been promoted to Associate. Promotions in the Housing Regeneration team include Lyndsay Baxter and Paul Gorton both becoming Senior Associates.

Elsewhere across the firm, Rebecca Rushworth has been promoted to Associate in the Wills, Trust and Probate team, while Lisa Atkinson has become a Senior Associate in Personal Injury.

Pauline Wild, Managing Partner at Forbes Solicitors, said: “Seeing people’s careers grow with the firm is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. The promotions are testament to exceptional work being delivered, involving lots of personal commitment to go above and beyond for clients and colleagues. We pride ourselves on providing straightforward advice, which is easy to understand, and delivers value for our clients. Each promotion recognises the success in achieving this and fulfilling our goal to be the number one regional law firm with a national reach.”

The promotions news comes on the back of the firm unveiling a new brand to bring its vision and values to life, as well as continued investment into its offices in Manchester and Preston to support long-term growth ambitions.