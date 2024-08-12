eLabNext and US Lab Partners Forge Partnership to Bolster Digital Solutions for Life Science Enterprises

eLabNext, a member of the Eppendorf Group, offering a comprehensive Digital Laboratory Platform equipped with a Laboratory Inventory Management System (LIMS) and an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), has today announced a “preferred vendor” partnership with US Lab Partners. This strategic consulting and advisory firm specialises in providing top-tier laboratories, facilities, and Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S) programmes to companies in the life sciences sector.

US Lab Partners engages with life science firms at multiple stages of their business lifecycle, supplying the infrastructure necessary for addressing complex problems, capitalising on opportunities, realising tangible cost savings, and supporting both employees and stakeholders. Through this partnership, US Lab Partners’ clients, which include both emerging academic spin-outs and well-established biotech and pharmaceutical companies developing new capabilities, will benefit from the digital resources required to support laboratory processes, manage samples, ensure compliance, and meet other operational demands, alongside the physical facilities and vendor networks.

“We help our clients develop a roadmap for their project, implement a strategic plan, and manage every step of the process using our pre-existing ecosystem of partners,” explains Demet Aybar, CEO and Founder of US Lab Partners. “Adding eLabNext as a valued member of that ecosystem means that we provide our clients with the best sample, inventory, equipment, and protocol management system available so their research can be as successful as possible.”

“Like eLabNext, the team at US Lab Partners has a background in science, and we share a strategic vision: To help scientific teams in life sciences achieve their full potential by providing the best solutions in the industry,” states Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “This alignment makes us the perfect partners. We’re excited to enhance the efficiency of US Lab Partners’ clients through laboratory digitalisation.”