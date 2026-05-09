The Creator Economy Cash-Out – Why YouTube Stars Are Selling Their Channels to Private Equity

The YouTube channel you watch on Sunday afternoons most likely changed hands at some point in the past few years. You wouldn’t be aware of it. The intro music hasn’t changed a beat, the thumbnails remain the same, and the host still greets guests in that recognizable manner. However, that channel quietly became an asset on a spreadsheet when a group of people in a glass-walled office in Manhattan or Los Angeles signed a term sheet somewhere behind the screen.

Observing this develop has a peculiar quality. For many years, the allure of creators was their lack of ownership. They served as a counterbalance to network television, cable’s glitz, and legacy media’s press releases. The same companies that combined veterinary chains and dental offices are now purchasing them. It’s difficult to ignore the irony.

Quick Reference Details Topic Private equity acquisitions of YouTube channels Estimated PE Spending (5 years) Over $4 billion Notable Deal Dude Perfect — $100M+ from Highmount Capital Other Major Deal Good Good Golf — $45 million growth round Major Buyers Recurrent, Electric Video Partners, Lunar X Typical Channel Multiple (solo) 3–5x earnings Rollup Multiple 12–20x earnings Global Creator Economy Size Around $100 billion (Goldman Sachs estimates near doubling) Disclosure Requirement None Year Trend Accelerated 2022 onward

The figures contribute to the explanation. When sold alone, a channel that brings in a million dollars annually might make three to five times as much. When ten of those channels are combined under a single holding company and some shared back-office personnel are added, the entire package can sell for twelve to twenty times the profits. That’s basic financial engineering, the same kind that has been applied to hospitals and auto parts suppliers for decades; it’s not creative genius. A new field has been discovered by the playbook.

Businesses like Lunar X, Electric Video Partners, and Recurrent have been expanding quickly. In the past five years, more than four billion dollars have been spent on channel acquisitions; this amount is likely conservative given that the majority of transactions are never made public. No FTC disclosure, no SEC filing, and no duty to inform you, the viewer, that the person whose face appears on your screen now reports to a quarterly board meeting.

Some of the more well-known figures have chosen a different path. Dude Perfect raised more than $100 million from Highmount Capital, portraying it not as a quiet exit but as fuel for expanding intellectual property and live venues. Peyton Manning’s production company participated in the $45 million growth funding that Good Good Golf received. Mythical Entertainment, which has reported yearly revenue of about $40 million, is purchasing other creator businesses and operating a small accelerator. The tone of these transactions is different, more akin to media company development than asset theft. It remains to be seen if they have the same outcome.

The Creator Economy Cash-Out: Why YouTube Stars Are Selling Their Channels to Private Equity

Some people are concerned about what happens after the handshake, including some creators who have publicly declined offers. Investors require profits. Returns typically result in tighter formats, lower costs, and increased output. The videos become a little more formulaic, the titles more desperate, and the thumbnails more aggressive. Sometimes you can sense it when a channel you’ve been watching for years starts to seem more manufactured than engineered. That might simply be the result of creator burnout. There’s also a chance that something else is happening.

The peculiar aspect is how imperceptible the entire thing is. A disclosure tag is necessary for sponsored segments. Ownership doesn’t. The parasocial relationship between a creator and their audience, which is the most reliable institution still in American media, is being traded around without any audience members receiving a memo. There is a feeling that this story is only getting started and that the next stage, when these portfolios begin to be sold to even larger buyers, will resemble the cable TV system that everyone thought they had escaped rather than a creator economy.