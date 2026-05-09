Poet Technologies Lost Half Its Value in a Single Day After Marvell Canceled Orders – What Comes Next?

For the better part of two weeks, Poet Technologies has been living in the silence that usually follows a stock crash. On a single April morning, the Toronto-based photonics company, which had spent years discreetly attempting to persuade Wall Street that it belonged in the same conversation as the larger names driving AI infrastructure, saw its share price cut almost in half. The stock had dropped 51.6% during the week by the time markets closed on May 1. Neither a missed earnings call nor a product failure was the cause. Of all things, it was an interview.

In an interview with Stocktwits on April 21, CFO Thomas Mika seemed to confirm what investors had been speculating about for weeks: Poet had a live order with Celestial AI, the business that Marvell Technology had discreetly acquired back in February. When markets smell validation, they do what they do. In just one week, the stock more than doubled. It’s the kind of run that, on the outside, feels euphoric, but on the inside, especially if you’re the executive who made the statement, it’s probably terrifying.

Field Detail Company Name POET Technologies Inc. Ticker NASDAQ: POET / TSXV: PTK Headquarters Toronto, Ontario, Canada Industry Photonic integrated circuits, optical engines for AI infrastructure CEO Suresh Venkatesan CFO Thomas Mika Founded 1972 (as Opel Technologies, rebranded later) Notable Customer Dispute Marvell Technology / Celestial AI Recent Stock Move Down roughly 51.6% in the week ending May 1, 2026 Separate Announced Deal Approximately $5 million with an unnamed tech firm Core Technology Optical Interposer platform for AI and data center applications

Then April 23 arrived. Poet received a formal notice from Marvell with clear language: confidentiality obligations had been violated. Oddly enough, some of those canceled orders included early production units that had previously been mentioned in an April 2023 press release. The lawyers will decide whether Marvell merely wanted to leave or if that earlier disclosure was significant. The cancellation was made public by April 27. The stock had dropped 47% by April 28. Observing this, it seems as though Marvell had been searching for a tidy way out, and Mika provided them with one.

Beyond the headline figure, there was more financial harm. A $30.6 million non-cash fair value adjustment related to derivative warrant liabilities—up from $12.4 million in the prior quarter—was hidden in the filings. Retail investors typically ignore this kind of information, but it reveals something about the underlying capital structure’s fragility. For a very long time, Poet has been a story stock, the kind of name that depends on conviction.

In response, the business has continued to operate. Shipments to other clients are moving forward, according to management, citing a separately announced $5 million agreement with an unidentified technology company. It’s not Marvell-sized, but it’s a courteous figure. The distinction between a $5 million deal and a strategic anchor customer is evident to anyone who has followed small-cap photonics companies over the years. Rent is paid by one person. The other modifies the business.

Poet Technologies Lost Half Its Value in a Single Day After Marvell Canceled Orders. What Comes Next?

Additionally, a lawsuit was filed in early May, and the news caused the stock to rise 14.7%. This indicates how desperate longs have become for a thesis to hold onto. Poet may have leverage in the courts. Maybe when the commotion subsides, Marvell returns to the table in silence. It’s still unclear if Poet ends up where it began—a small Canadian business with intriguing technology and an investor base realizing that confirmation isn’t the same as a contract—or if either of those scenarios is feasible. As this develops, it’s difficult to ignore how much contemporary small-cap investing relies on a single sentence holding up under close examination. This one didn’t.