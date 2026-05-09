The Pizza Price War Is Getting Bloody, and Domino’s CEO Thinks Every Fast Food Chain Will Soon Feel the Pain

Given that pizza is meant to be the recession-proof category, there is something subtly depressing about a pizza chain alerting Wall Street to the dire situation. The inexpensive, cozy, end-of-week supper that keeps up when everything else fails. However, in late April, Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner informed investors during a Monday morning earnings call that consumer sentiment had reached “COVID-level lows.” He didn’t say that lightly because it’s a strong statement.

The same day, Domino’s stock dropped 8.8%, adding to the list of S&P 500 losers. Shares have dropped by almost a third in the last 12 months. The slide is startling for a company that spent years persuading investors that it had figured out value, technology, and delivery. In the first quarter, same-store sales in the United States increased by just 0.9%, far less than the 2.3% Wall Street had projected. Additionally, adjusted earnings of $4.13 per share were missed. By itself, none of it was disastrous. When combined, they told a tale.

Keys Values Company Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Ticker Symbol DPZ (NASDAQ) CEO Russell Weiner Q1 2026 Revenue $1.15 billion U.S. Same-Store Sales Growth (Q1 2026) 0.9% Adjusted EPS (Q1 2026) $4.13 Stock Reaction (Apr 28, 2026) Fell 8.8% in a single session 12-Month Stock Performance Down 32.6% Key Rivals Papa John’s (PZZA), Pizza Hut (Yum Brands, YUM) Announced Rival Closures (2026) ~450 stores Headquarters Ann Arbor, Michigan Recent Promotions $6.99 large two-topping carryout; $9.99 “Best Deal Ever”

The narrative revolves around a price war, which is becoming more complicated than anyone wants to acknowledge. Pizza Hut and Papa John’s have already announced about 450 store closures between them this year, a tacit admission that the bottom end of the industry is no longer able to make the math work. To his credit, Weiner didn’t sugarcoat the opposition. He claimed that competitors’ deals were “comparable if not identical” to Domino’s. The same reluctant customer is being given the same coupons by everyone.

Interestingly, Domino’s didn’t even have a quiet start to the year. Timed to the Super Bowl, a large two-topping carryout was available for $6.99. Then came the March “Best Deal Ever” promotion, which reduced the price of any pizza with any toppings to $9.99 for the first week of April. A sharper pizza-tracking feature and an updated app were the kinds of minor improvements that would have been sufficient in better times. They weren’t. Clients arrived, but not in the quantity required by the business.

Weiner’s current wager is that Domino’s will outlive everyone else. The business has the scale, franchise economics, and marketing budget to continue offering discounts for longer than its rivals. It’s a calculation that appears colder up close but sounds confident in a press release. He told CNBC that he anticipates more fast-food restaurants reporting similar difficulties in the near future, attributing them to a combination of winter weather and declining customer sentiment. He might be correct. He might also be setting the stage for whatever results Starbucks and Chipotle release this week.

The Pizza Price War Is Getting Bloody, and Domino’s CEO Thinks Every Fast Food Chain Will Soon Feel the Pain

The pace appears normal enough outside any random Domino’s on a Friday night. The smell of dough, the orange and blue glow of the sign, drivers loading insulated bags. There’s nothing about it that suggests a crisis. However, the company has now softened its U.S. outlook from a clean 3% to “low-single-digits,” despite Weiner’s insistence that 3% is still the target, and reduced its forecast for global retail sales growth. There is a disconnect between confidence and language.

What follows is worth seeing. Weiner pledged “pizza innovation” beginning in May, including new products, media moments, and previously unplanned events. It sounds hopeful. Additionally, it seems like a business that understands that discounts by themselves won’t work. The war over pizza prices is still ongoing. It’s simply not just about pizza anymore.