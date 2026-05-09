General Motors Faces the Tariff Cliff – Wall Street Braces for Q1 Auto Earnings

The way General Motors has been stumbling into positive news lately has an almost theatrical quality. Executives were discreetly withdrawing guidance a year ago, telling reporters that the future was just too hazy to predict. Every analyst was talking about tariffs, and not in a good way. Barely a year later, the same company is quietly surpassing almost every estimate Wall Street had bothered to release, improving its outlook, and pocketing a half-billion-dollar tariff refund.

The Q1 2026 results were not as good as anticipated. $3.70 in adjusted earnings per share as opposed to the $2.62 that analysts had projected. Revenue of $43.62 billion was slightly less than the consensus, but it was close enough that, once the bottom line figure appeared on the terminals, no one seemed to care. By the end of April 28, shares had increased 1.3% to $78.95. That’s not a spectacular show, but in this market, it’s a sort of silent endorsement.

General Motors — Quick Profile Details Headquarters Detroit, Michigan, United States CEO Mary Barra CFO Paul Jacobson Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS $3.70 (vs. $2.62 expected) Q1 2026 Revenue $43.62 billion Tariff Refund Booked Roughly $500 million (IEEPA-related) 2026 Adjusted Earnings Guidance $13.5B – $15.5B EV-Related Special Charges (Q1 2026) $1.1 billion Stock Performance Closed Apr 28, 2026 at $78.95, up 1.3% Listed On NYSE: GM

The Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this year is largely responsible for the headline figure. The court ended some levies imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in a 6-3 decision in February, allowing corporate America to receive refunds totaling about $160 billion. Although the actual cash hasn’t arrived yet, GM booked roughly $500 million of that during the quarter. Investors seem to be okay with it; it’s the accounting equivalent of cashing a check before it arrives.

Beneath, tension still exists. GM is anticipating $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in gross tariff costs this year, which is less than the previous ceiling of $4 billion but still a significant obstacle, excluding the IEEPA piece. This time on CNBC, CFO Paul Jacobson sounded more composed than he did last spring when he acknowledged that the company couldn’t accurately predict 2025. steadier but cautious. Too many of these cycles have passed for him to oversell anything.

General Motors Faces the Tariff Cliff: Wall Street Braces for Q1 Auto Earnings

In addition to the $7.6 billion in EV-related charges incurred in 2025, the company also incurred a $1.1 billion special charge related to its withdrawal from all-electric vehicles. It’s a figure that often gets lost in the adjusted figures, but it’s difficult to miss. A slow, costly walk-back after years of audacious electric promises and catchphrases about an all-EV future. The Hummer EV continues to be produced. It seems a little less ambitious now.

Rows of completed pickups are still waiting for their truckers outside the Detroit-Hamtramck plant. Here, pickups continue to be the mainstay, the high-margin trucks and SUVs that cover all other costs, including unsuccessful experiments. Years ago, Tesla experienced its own kind of uncertainty and came out on top. GM’s strategy appears to be more pragmatic, incremental, and Midwestern.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $90 from $83 and upgraded the stock to buy ahead of earnings. Morgan Stanley didn’t get cold. The attitude among analysts was one of grudging respect rather than enthusiasm. In the meantime, President Trump recently told CNBC that he would “remember” businesses that don’t request tariff refunds. This peculiarly personal statement may still influence boardroom decisions.

It’s really unclear what will happen next. Demand may decline, tariff policy may change once more, and the EV pullback may appear early or prophetic. For the time being, GM has accomplished the uncommon feat of exceeding expectations while acknowledging that it is unsure of what lies ahead. That has a certain honesty to it. As this develops, it seems as though the business is at last learning to forecast in pencil rather than ink.