Romco Group and Elemental Holding Partner to Advance African Metals Recycling

Romco Group and Elemental Group have announced a strategic partnership in metals recycling across Africa. This partnership is expected to accelerate Romco’s growth plans while diversifying its operations, thereby strengthening its role as a leader in the global metals recycling industry.

Through this partnership, Romco and Elemental will combine their expertise and resources in the collection, pre-processing, smelting, and trading of recycled base and precious metals. The partnership will extend Elemental’s existing recycling operations—such as spent auto-catalyst recycling, e-waste recycling, and battery recycling—into Africa, while also speeding up the expansion of Romco’s aluminium and copper recycling operations. Romco’s well-established presence in West Africa will act as the initial base for this partnership.

By pooling their resources, Romco and Elemental are committed to delivering the world’s greenest and most sustainable base and precious metals to their customers, following best-in-class ESG standards. Initially, the partnership will focus on producing aluminium, copper, platinum group metals, along with by-products like gold and silver.

Pawel Jarski, CEO and Founder of Elemental, said: “We have nothing but respect for the company Raymond and his team have built since 2016. Romco is the ideal partner for Elemental to start multi-metal recycling in Africa. The opportunity for metals recycling in Africa is immense and through this partnership we are well placed to help deliver more recycled critical minerals to Africa and the world. Thanks to our partnership with Romco Group, we have the unique opportunity to promptly enter two new, important markets: Nigeria and Ghana. From the perspective of Elemental Group, our presence in Africa is a natural progression in the development of our global structure.”

Raymond Onovwigun, CEO and Founder of Romco, added: “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Elemental Group. Romco’s vision has always been to lead the way in sustainable metals recycling in Africa, and this collaboration with Elemental will significantly enhance our ability to achieve that goal. Pawel’s drive and tenacity at Elemental has more than impressed us, we see Elemental as a perfect pairing to drive scalability. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we will not only accelerate the expansion of Romco’s existing aluminium and copper recycling operations but also introduce innovative processes for other base and precious metals. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to delivering the highest quality secondary metals to our customers, while keeping our environmental and social responsibilities front and centre.”