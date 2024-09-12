The Soho Jazz Festival Returns, Driving Forward the Jazz Movement in Soho

The Soho Jazz Festival 2024 begins today, continuing Soho’s rich cultural history with a vibrant celebration.

Entering its 8th year, the Soho Jazz Festival is back from 11th to 14th September 2024, presenting a spectacular lineup of the UK’s best jazz musicians on Soho’s legendary stages. This year, the festival promises a unique 4-day experience, featuring 15 stages, over 30 performances, and more than 100 artists.

For decades, Soho has held a prominent place in the international jazz scene, known for nurturing innovation and supporting live music. The district’s dynamic energy and iconic venues provide the perfect backdrop for the influx of new artists.

George Hudson, the festival’s producer and a prominent figure in the music industry, has been instrumental in channelling this energy since opening Piano Bar Soho in 2015. For the past 8 years, Hudson has reimagined the famous festival, originally launched in 1986. His partnership with Musical Director Nathan Britton also led to the formation of the Soho Live Music Club, a recording and production studio aimed at cultivating new talent.

George and Nathan’s commitment to finding and developing emerging talent has led to many artists breaking into the international jazz scene. In March, they continued this legacy by opening a new venue, Alfie’s, on Greek Street, reaffirming their dedication to preserving Soho’s jazz tradition. Through the Soho Live Music Club, they have built a community of dedicated fans, who enjoy 1,000 shows a year across two venues for just £35.

George says: “The combination of the old and the new, the established and the emerging, perfectly captures Soho’s spirit as a jazz ecosystem and nurturing ground for talent.”

One of the festival highlights is the Great Jazz Brunch on Saturday, set in James Court. Guests will be treated to gourmet dishes from four of Soho’s newest restaurants while enjoying live outdoor jazz performances. The brunch will be followed by the Soho Jazz Jam, a five-hour session featuring over 100 festival artists at Alfie’s.

This year’s festival introduces a wave of exciting new talent. Audiences will be treated to electrifying electro-jazz performances from Cosmic Fusion, JSPHYNX, and Jackson Mathod, while Tru Thought’s Bryony Jarmon-Pinto presents her latest album, Below North. Tomorrow’s Warriors, the South London jazz collective, will spotlight rising star Donovan Haffner, and Incognito’s lead singer Natalie Duncan will showcase her soulful voice and piano skills.

A major aspect of the festival is its homage to “traditional” jazz sounds and jam culture, which have resonated throughout Soho for years. Fans of the American songbook can enjoy vibrant performances from Marvin Muoneké, “the young man with the old soul”, as well as rising stars Riketté Genesis, Fraser Smith, and Ineza Kerschkamp. Jazz greats Andy Davies, also known as “The King of Bebop”, and Ray Gelato, the “Godfather of Swing”, are set to make memorable returns.

The cultural diversity of Soho is reflected in the festival lineup. The London Django Collective will pay tribute to Parisian gypsy-jazz legend Django Reinhardt, while the Sambroso All Stars will heat things up with salsa, and Catalan pianist Tomàs Fosch will debut his new project Swing’ing. Other notable performers include Tjoe Man Cheung, Koko Collective, New Orleans trumpeter Jon Bauer, pianist Jay Verma, and saxophonist Reiss-Ellis Beckles.

This year’s performances will take place at iconic Soho venues such as Piano Bar Soho, Alfie’s Soho, Pizza Express Soho, Jack Solomons Club, Century Club, Karma Sanctum Hotel, Scarlett Green, Union Club, Soho House’s Café Boheme, Crazy Coqs, and more.

Rupert Power, Chairman of the Soho Business Alliance, says: “The Soho Jazz Festival illuminates the work of artists who embody the energy of Soho, revitalising it as Europe’s premier entertainment destination.”

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Soho Live Artist Development Fund, which offers grants to help artists promote, produce, and record their music, supporting them as they progress in their careers.

All-access passes start at £35, providing entry to multiple daily performances, jam sessions, secret bars, and the exclusive Jazz Jam Bus. Individual show tickets start at £15. Tickets are available at https://www.sohojazzfestival.com.