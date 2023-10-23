From Kyoto to Patagonia: Top Autumn Getaways for a Relaxed Journey

Traveling is frequently seen as synonymous with the summer months, and after autumn starts settling in, it’s time to return home, to work and school and fall back into the typical daily routine. However, some aren’t very keen on the heat and crowds that inevitably come with summer traveling. If you’re one of them and would instead prefer a more relaxed approach to your travels, here are some destinations that should be on your itinerary.

Kyoto

This ancient Japanese city is the ideal tourist destination for those who love cultural activities. Temples, shrines, neat alleyways, tea houses and gardens are all abundant in the city.

The peak of the autumn foliage season typically occurs around mid-November, but you can prolong the trip until around December 15th since the trees will likely remain vibrant until that time. Maple trees are some of the most spectacular, and they’re scattered around most gardens. The Kinkaku-ji and Fushimi Inari-taisha, known for its extensive torii path, are the two of the most well-known.

Partake in a tea ceremony while relaxing in a small garden, known in Japanese as tsubo-niwa, and try some of the local delicacies such as tofu, traditional desserts, the traditional vegetarian cuisine of the Buddhist temples known as shojin ryori, or yudofu, a hot dish made of silken tofu simmered in water with seaweed to keep you warm during the chilly evenings.

Tuscany

Italy is popular during the summertime since the weather is hot, making it the ideal time for lounging at the beach and partying. However, the Tuscan landscape is most vibrant during the fall. The rolling hills take on an endless array of colors, and the vineyards harvest the grapes. When you take time to observe the landscape in autumn, it will become abundantly clear why Tuscany has been a favored region among artists since the days of the Renaissance.

Sampling some Chianti wine is a must when you're in the region. Visit Siena, a major banking center between the 13th and 14th centuries, home to the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, one of the world's oldest institutions of its kind. Siena was one of the most important cities in the world during medieval times, and the historic center is now a World Heritage Site.

You also have the opportunity to experience rural life while in Tuscany. You can join the harvesting festivities and try the trattorias and osterias for hearty meals using local ingredients.

Aspen

Known for its skiing facilities, you won’t regret taking a trip to Aspen during the autumn months either. The trees turn golden, and the brilliant sunlight will make you want to spend all day outside, taking in the views and landscapes. The Maroon Bells, the famous peaks in the Elk Mountains, are separated by just 0.3 miles and are a fantastic spot for those who want to steer clear of the busy areas and enjoy the peace and quiet of the wilderness.

Cultural activities aren’t absent from this outdoorsy destination. There’s a film festival, and the dining scene is incredible, featuring both high-end restaurants that offer wagyu and caviar, as well as more relaxed and informal establishments for nachos, burgers, enchiladas and Buffalo wings. Since you’re on vacation, you might be tempted to try both.

Lake District

Another area known for its literary connections, the Lake District of North West England, is associated with William Wordsworth, John Ruskin, Beatrix Potter and the Lake Poets, a group of artists that lived in the area. Lush hills and crystal-clear lakes blend with picturesque villages to create a charming ensemble that makes you want to explore everything. Grasmere, Keswick, Hawkshead, Ravenglass and Bowness-on-Windermere are just a few of the rural areas you can add to your itinerary.

Ambleside, in the district of Cumbria, is a base for those who want to enjoy mountaineering or hiking in the Lake District. The town includes guest houses, shops and restaurants. You can stroll on Rydal Road, admire the Bridge House and the Market Hall and visit St Mary’s Church.

Patagonia

Located at the southern end of South America, Patagonia is one of the world’s most pristine wildernesses, with dramatic landscapes and a wide assortment of glaciers, volcanoes and deep forests. Nature lovers, photographers and adventure-seekers all enjoy the region. You should remember that it is springtime in the Southern Hemisphere between September and November.

This is when nature comes alive, and whale watching becomes a popular recreational activity again. Have you ever wanted to try kayaking, horseback riding or mountain biking? Patagonia is the place to do it. If you weren’t already a lover of the great outdoors, this region will turn you into one.

Iceland

If you love broad, open areas, Iceland is the place for you. It is all fresh air and beautiful, wide-open nature landscapes. The prices are generally lower, and the crowds are smaller, so you can enjoy a slower trip. Hiring a car is one of the best ways to explore as much of the island as possible. You can visit the black sand beaches of the remote seafront village of Vík í Mýrdal in the south, close to the Mýrdalsjökull glacier, go berry picking, relax in the natural geothermal bathing pools, and partake in réttir, a collective effort during which free-range grazing sheep are relocated to farms before the first snowfall.

The northern lights are best observed between September and April, with the ideal displays in November as the nights become considerably longer and darker. If you’re in Reykjavík, you can go to the Iceland Airwaves, a music festival hosting both local and international artists. Some of the artists who performed shows over the years are Björk, Bombay Bicycle Club, Ólafur Arnalds, Florence and the Machine, Fleet Foxes, Sigur Rós, Aurora, and sóley.

If you’re ready for an autumn trip, all you need to do is plan beforehand and research the weather and accommodation. Pack your bags, and you’re ready to go.