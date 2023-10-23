Behind the scenes: How slot games are developed and tested

Slot games have become a major staple in the world of casino gaming, both within the land-based and online forms.

If you’ve ever played a slot game you might have just been focused on spinning the reels, but have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes of one of the most popular games in the world?

Read on to take a journey through how slot games are developed and tested in such intricate processes to ensure the fairness of both land-based and online Slots, like Fishin Frenzy Even Bigger Catch, for example.

Conceptualisation and design

Like all ideas, the journey of a slot game begins with a concept where game developers will brainstorm for all sorts of themes and symbols to make the best game possible to stand out in a crowded market.

Once the best ideas are collected, they can be transformed into detailed design documents to outline all game aspects.

An important part of this process includes the graphics and animations, so talented artists and animators join forces to create amazing visuals for each particular slot game.

The mathematics behind Slots

Now that the conceptualisation has been formed and in the next process, another important factor behind slot games is the complex mathematical model that determines game volatility and the Return to Player (RTP) percentage.

Mathematicians and statistics play a huge part in ensuring that all of these elements are kept balanced and fair.

The mathematical model behind Slots determines how often successful combinations appear, along with the size of their payouts – all set up to be the fairest game possible for players.

Time to programme

Once all of these previous designs and mathematical models have been finalised, game developers get to work.

Various programmers and software engineers begin coding to bring each game to life. The coding element controls everything from the reels spinning and then the production of random numbers.

What’s also created is the user interface whilst ensuring that the game works smoothly on multiple platforms and electrical devices, allowing for the ease of cross-device compatibility.

Testing, Testing

Of course, before a game is published to the world it must be tested to ensure it runs smoothly.

Quality Assurance (QA) teams have to thoroughly examine all game aspects to identify if there are any possible issues, like glitches that would disrupt someone’s gaming experience.

Something else that is thoroughly checked for is a slot game’s fairness, which is carried out by independent testing laboratories, like iTech Labs. Their role is to ensure that the game’s Random Number Generator (RNG) is completely unbiased and creates random outcomes.

Time for release

As the final pieces are put into place for a slot game, they can then be released to the public for the most crucial part – player feedback.

Developers pay close attention to comments or reviews, so they know how to improve the particular game, as well as future Slots.

Using this feedback, developers could introduce updates, fix any bugs, and introduce more features to ensure that the game is enjoyable for players for years to come.

—

Each slot game you play has a detailed background before you can play it, so the next time you play one why not think about how much work goes into some of your favourite games?