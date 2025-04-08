Last week, Gatwick Airport faced a major disruption when it was evacuated due to a fire alarm. While initial rumors suggested the alarm was triggered by a vape, the airport later denied this claim. However, the confusion surrounding vape rules for air travel has sparked a surge in searches from UK travellers.

In the past week alone, searches for “How many vapes can I take on a plane?” have increased by 60%, with interest in “Can you put disposable vapes in your suitcase?” almost tripling. This uptick in queries points to a growing uncertainty about the rules surrounding vaping products in airports and on flights.

What you need to know when travelling with a vape:

1. Can you bring a vape on a plane?

Good news—yes, you can bring your vape on a plane! But there are a few rules to follow. Your device must be completely powered off (not just in sleep mode) and packed in your hand luggage, never in checked baggage, as they are classed as Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs), just like laptops and power banks. As vape juice is classed as a liquid, it must be stored in a clear plastic bag and placed in your hand luggage.

2. Can you take disposable vapes on a plane?

You can bring disposable vapes on a plane, but how many you can carry depends on the airline’s policy regarding lithium batteries inside the devices. Due to fire risks, any device with a lithium battery must be packed in your carry-on luggage, in a sealed bag, and never in checked baggage.

Most airlines allow 15–20 disposable vapes in your hand luggage, but checking the airline’s policy before you fly is always a good idea. Some UK airlines, like Ryanair and British Airways, clearly state their limits, while others, like EasyJet, don’t, so it’s wise to contact them directly. For International airlines, it’s best to check with the airline.

4. How do I pack my vape for air travel?

Before you jet off, ensure your vape is fully powered down—not just in sleep mode—to avoid any issues at security. Spare batteries should be individually wrapped to prevent short circuits and must be kept in your carry-on. Regarding e-liquids, stick to the standard travel rules: bottles no larger than 100ml, all stored in a clear plastic bag. For a hassle-free trip, we also recommend emptying your tank before you fly—changes in cabin pressure can cause leaks or even cracks, and no one wants to open their bag to a sticky mess and ruin their clothes.

5. Can I vape at the airport?

All UK Airports prohibit smoking within the terminals, but most airports have designated smoking areas outside the terminals—look for the signs or check the airport’s smoking policy online before you travel.

If you’re flying from a UK airport, keep in mind that there are no designated smoking or vaping areas once you’ve passed security. So, if you need a last-minute puff, make sure to do it before heading through check-in and pack everything up properly before your flight.

6. Can I vape on a plane?

No, you can’t vape on a plane. Vaping is treated the same as smoking, and getting caught could land you with a fine of up to £5,000 or even legal trouble. While airport and airline rules on carrying vapes may vary, one thing is universal: using a vape on board is strictly prohibited, including disposables. Don’t even think about sneaking a puff in the toilet or under a blanket—airlines have detectors that can pick up both cigarette smoke and e-cigarette vapour.

If you’re on a long-haul flight or struggle with cravings, consider using nicotine pouches – they are easy to use and will keep you out of trouble until you’re safely past border control at your destination.

7. Can I charge my vape on a plane?

As you can’t vape on a plane, you shouldn’t even attempt to use or charge your vape during a flight. While they’re considered electronic devices, charging them mid-flight might raise suspicions. It’s best to ensure your vape is fully charged before you leave, so you don’t risk running it down before boarding.

If you need to charge it before the flight, check the airport’s policy online to see if they allow it in designated areas. Once you’re good to go, make sure your device is turned off and packed safely in your carry-on before boarding. That way, you’ll be all set to vape once you’ve landed and exited the terminal.

8. Can I bring my vape to another country? Will I get fined?

Vaping is legal in the UK, but other countries have varying rules on vape possession and purchase of devices and e-liquids, so it’s essential to check the regulations of your destination before you pack it in your bag.