My Booking Rewards (MBR), the leading platform for agent rewards and incentives, has kicked off 2025 with exceptional growth. The company has reported impressive figures for agent rewards, new sign-ups, and supplier sales revenue from January 1st to March 31st, 2025.

During this period, UK and Irish agents earned close to £150,000 in rewards, marking a 114% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by a nearly 40% increase in bookings. MBR’s suppliers also saw significant benefits, with logged bookings resulting in a total sales revenue surpassing £122 million.

The surge highlights the growing success of MBR’s platform and its role in boosting business for agents and suppliers alike.

In this same timeframe, MBR also saw an intake of 1,122 new agents who mobilised to reap the benefits of additional cash income, free room nights, FAM trip places and more by registering at www.mybookingrewards.com and its multiple supplier rewards programmes.

Globally, during the first quarter of 2025, MBR has helped its community of over 141,000 agents to earn almost £550,000 in bonus rewards income from 261,851 logged bookings already this year, whilst suppliers have generated sales revenue of approximately £512 million – a 38% increase on the same period in 2024. At this early stage in the year, these figures put MBR ahead of its 2024 success, which saw a reported combined sales revenue of almost £1 billion across the 12 month period.

Darren Pearson, CEO, My Booking Rewards, comments: “These figures really do show the power of engagement of our programs for both agents and our supplier members. The pace of agents logging bookings has not faltered this year and feedback from our suppliers shows that trend continuing as we move through 2025. We are delighted to see agents reaping record rewards benefits from their logged bookings – it is clear that utilising the MBR platform to the best of its ability results in a significant income boost.”

“Our supplier members are reaping the benefits of agile technology that allows them to truly target their sales focus via specific booking timeframes, travel dates and even by product. Such intuitive sales stimuli work to actively support the earning potential of agents and these figures demonstrate that our unique rewards led formula is working with impressive results for all.”

My Booking Rewards is a fully integrated online solution that supports rewarding relationships by bringing together agents and suppliers. Agents can earn and learn from one easily accessed portal that offers direct interaction with over 17,000 hotels and resorts worldwide. Suppliers can engage with an active network of more than 141,000 agents, incentivising sales in key markets to drive and convert bookings. MBR is also HMRC approved so financial management across the portal is simple; agent earnings can be officially taxed at source and NI contributions for UK corporations are also calculated and paid.