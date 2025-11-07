BPI Asset Advisory has been instructed by the Liquidators of Taplanes Ltd, Jonathan Mark Amor and Richard Oddy of Azets, Leeds, to oversee the sale of assets from the long-established modular bathroom manufacturer.

Founded in 1979 and operating from its Harrogate facility, Taplanes specialised in designing and producing sectional modular shower and bathroom pods made from 100% recyclable polypropylene. The company supplied durable, watertight, and easy-to-install bathroom solutions for residential, student accommodation, and hotel projects.

The assets are being offered via online auction, closing on 12th November 2025, and include a wide range of CNC and traditional woodworking machinery, plastic manufacturing equipment, commercial vehicles, a forklift truck, and raw materials and component stock.

Among the 431 lots available are:

· 2015 SCM Morbidelli Universal 3622 CNC Machining Centre

· Palmatic Handling Systems Crane System

· 2006 Putsch Meniconi SVP 133 S Wall Saw

· 2018 MAN TGX Rigid Sleeper Truck

· 2021 Jungheinrich EFG 220 Electric Forklift Truck

· Tools, gas welding machines and more.

Andrew Cromack, Director at BPI Asset Advisory, commented: “This instruction represents an opportunity for manufacturers and production businesses to acquire high-quality woodworking and plastic fabrication machinery, vehicles, and material stock from a respected modular pod producer. We anticipate strong interest from buyers in both the manufacturing and construction supply sectors.”

The auction closes on 12th November 2025, with viewing available Tuesday 11th November by appointment only. To arrange, please contact carol.allen@bpiaa.com. The full catalogue and bidding details are available via BPI’s online auction platform