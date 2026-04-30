Why International Investors Are Quietly Securing EU Residency Through Cyprus Property

Cyprus runs one of the more accessible investment-linked residency routes inside the European Union. The country’s fast-track programme accepts applications from non-EU nationals who commit at least €300,000 to qualifying property or business assets, in exchange for an Immigration Permit that can cover a spouse and dependent children. For internationally mobile families looking for a foothold inside the EU, the draw is straightforward: a tangible asset, a permanent permit, and a base inside the bloc.

The programme runs under Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations. The Minister of Interior, after informing the Council of Ministers, may grant the Immigration Permit to applicants whose investment meets the criteria. Approval is not automatic. Each file goes through the usual checks before the competent authorities accept it.

Investment routes

Four routes qualify. The most familiar is residential property, but with a specific catch: the property has to be a first sale from a developer. Resales do not count. The other routes are commercial real estate, share capital in a Cyprus company that has real operations on the island and at least five employees, or units in regulated investment funds (AIF, AIFLNP, or RAIF). Whichever route an applicant picks, the investment money has to be traceable and transferred into Cyprus from abroad.

Most international applicants choose the residential route because it leaves them with something they can use. Investors looking at this option will find newly constructed homes in Nicosia from developers such as Folia Homes, offered as first-sale property and built to the programme’s qualifying spec.

Income and family criteria

Income thresholds: at least €50,000 a year for the main applicant, plus €15,000 for a spouse and €10,000 per dependent minor child. On the residential route, that income has to come from outside Cyprus. On the other routes, all or part of it can come from Cyprus-based activity.

Families travel together. A spouse and any children under 18 can join the application as dependents. Unmarried children aged 18 to 25 can also qualify if they are studying abroad and remain financially dependent, subject to extra conditions. Parents and parents-in-law cannot be included.

Rights, restrictions, and ongoing compliance

Once granted, permanent residents can own businesses in Cyprus and hold director-level roles, in line with the programme’s terms. What they cannot do is take a salaried job locally, unless the official criteria specifically allow it. The right to live in Cyprus is unlimited, but the residence card itself expires and has to be renewed.

A few traps worth knowing. If the holder is living abroad when the permit is granted, they have one year to establish residence in Cyprus. The permit can also lapse if they pick up permanent residence somewhere else, or stay out of Cyprus for two years. The qualifying investment has to stay in place throughout, and the programme runs ongoing monitoring and documentation requirements.

Schengen outlook

The Schengen question keeps coming up. Cyprus is not yet inside the Schengen Area, although it has said it intends to join. Technical preparation was due to be largely complete around 2025, with accession targeted for 2026. By April 2026, officials were saying publicly that the technical work had been ticked off, and the file had moved to the political stage.

Politics is where it gets harder. Accession needs unanimous approval from every current Schengen member, and several governments have signalled reservations. The 2026 target now reads as an objective rather than a date locked in the calendar. If the vote eventually goes through, Cyprus permanent residents would gain visa-free movement across the Schengen zone. Until then, that benefit is a possibility, not part of the package.

Why Cyprus, why now

Setting the permit aside, Cyprus has the practical infrastructure international buyers tend to look for. EU membership. No inheritance tax and a competitive corporate tax regime. English-language legal and education systems. A position roughly equidistant from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The fast-track programme also drops the continuous physical residence requirement, which suits people running businesses elsewhere.

A short due-diligence checklist

Before signing anything:

Check the developer’s track record on title transfers and on-time delivery

Confirm the property qualifies under the latest version of the criteria, not last year’s

Document source of funds and source of wealth in line with Cyprus AML rules

Verify each family member fits the current dependency definitions

Map Cyprus tax residency against home-jurisdiction tax planning, especially if anyone will spend long stretches on the island

Permanent residence is not handed out automatically. Approval depends on meeting the criteria as they stand today, clearing the checks, and being formally accepted. Anyone serious about the programme should put a Cyprus-based lawyer and a property advisor with direct programme experience on the file early, before committing capital.