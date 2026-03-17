West Virginia Zoo Breaks Ground on Major Lion Habitat with Colcom Foundation Support

Oglebay Good Zoo held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2025 for the Gary E. West Pridelands, a 20,000-square-foot lion habitat that represents the most ambitious expansion in the zoo’s history. The project, scheduled for completion in June 2026, will establish West Virginia’s first lion habitat at an AZA-accredited facility and create one of the largest such installations in the eastern United States.

The initiative combines advanced animal care with immersive visitor experiences and addresses the urgent conservation crisis facing African lions. With populations declining more than 43 percent over the past three decades, the habitat supports the African Lion SAFE Program, which works to protect wild lions and their natural habitats across the continent.

Conservation Infrastructure Meets Educational Mission

The habitat forms part of Outpost Africa, a new multi-species area that will house the zoo’s African animals, including cheetahs, zebras, and red river hogs. Dr. Joe Greathouse, director of Oglebay Good Zoo, explained the facility’s approach to animal welfare through environmental enrichment and spatial design. “We want them to feel like they’re in the wild, except not having the stress of having to catch their own food. Fight off other prize of lions dealing with the disease like you would see in the wild. So, we want to match that experience except take away the bad things.”

The habitat includes climate-controlled indoor and outdoor areas with climbing structures and resting platforms. Zoo staff will implement enrichment activities designed to encourage natural behaviors observed in wild populations. This attention to environmental complexity reflects research showing that comfortable animals with adequate space and strong keeper relationships demonstrate higher reproductive success rates.

Greathouse noted the zoo plans to acquire at least a pair of lions through donation or loan from another accredited facility. “What that enables us and our team to do is really provide exceptional care for the lions,” he said, referencing the habitat’s size and design features.

Immersive Visitor Experience Advances Conservation Education

The project includes Prideland Villas, safari-style accommodations connected to the habitat through large glass windows that provide expansive views of the lions. Night tours will equip guests with night vision goggles to observe the animals’ nocturnal activities. Oglebay Good Zoo will become the first AZA-accredited zoo in the nation to offer overnight stays alongside African lions, according to project documentation.

Bob Peckenpaugh, president and CEO of the Wheeling Park Commission, described the facility’s potential impact on regional tourism. “Small but mighty—the Oglebay Good Zoo. It’s about to become world-class with the addition of lions, the addition of the villas,” Peckenpaugh said. “This will truly put Oglebay Good Zoo on the map, I believe, internationally.”

The overnight experience will include guided tours and opportunities for guests to observe veterinary care procedures firsthand. This model extends beyond traditional zoo visits to create extended engagement with conservation messaging and species education.

Collaborative Funding Supports Conservation Goals

The project received support from multiple community partners, with Flip West and her family providing the lead gift that resulted in naming rights for the habitat honoring the late Gary E. West. Colcom Foundation joined the Helen J. Prince Foundation, WesBanco, Wheeling Tire, and other supporters in funding the initiative.

Eriks Janelsins, president and CEO of Oglebay Foundation, connected the habitat to Gary West’s legacy. “The Gary E. West Pridelands is a powerful project that honors a man who gave so much to this community,” he said. “Gary West wasn’t just a business leader, but a philanthropist. He was the heart of his family and friends. A strong advocate for good and a champion for Wheeling.”

Phyllis “Flip” West reflected on the significance of the naming honor. “He was a very humble man. I pray he is up there filled with nothing but pride. I’m sure he’s overwhelmed and he’s going, what has Flip done now?” she said. “Everybody is so excited. I haven’t seen anything take place in the Ohio Valley that has so much enthusiasm.”

Colcom Foundation, established by Cordelia Scaife May in 1996, focuses regional grantmaking on environmental conservation and community enhancement projects throughout southwestern Pennsylvania and adjacent areas. The foundation’s support for the Oglebay project aligns with its broader mission of habitat protection and sustainable community development.

Design and construction collaborators include Mills Group, LDL Studio, Allegheny Design Services, Vaughn, Coast & Vaughn, Harper Engineering, Waller Corporation, and WDM Architects. The comprehensive team approach ensures the facility meets both AZA standards for animal care and architectural requirements for guest safety and educational programming.

The habitat’s opening in 2026 will position Oglebay Good Zoo as a significant participant in coordinated conservation efforts for a species that has disappeared from 94 percent of its historical range. African lion populations currently number approximately 23,000 across the continent, with the species classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. Habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and prey depletion continue to drive population declines in most regions, making zoo-based conservation programs increasingly important for maintaining genetic diversity and public awareness.