This Saskatchewan Startup Is Using AI to Teach Kids Personal Finance

Eighty-one percent. That represents the proportion of Canadian high school graduates who have historically lacked the fundamentals of personal financial literacy. Compound interest is not well understood. unsure of how a credit card works. Unaware of the significance of an RRSP or how it operates. For years, schools and advocacy groups have touted this figure, generally along with a variant of the same observation: parents are the primary impact on children’s financial behavior, and parents themselves were never taught this topic. Like a poorly passed down recipe, the issue is passed down through the generations.

A plethora of AI-powered tools, applications, and enterprises have emerged to fill this void, all of which are based on the same premise: that the inability to teach children personal finance is more of a delivery issue than a resource or curriculum issue. When a teacher asks a class of fifteen-year-olds to calculate a mortgage while standing at a blackboard, the subject is dull. When an AI-driven platform presents it at each child’s level, treats it as an adventure, and patiently adjusts when something doesn’t land, it is not dull.

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In January 2026, the most remarkable example came from Zurich. Former Google engineers Lax Poojary, Lucie Marchand, and Myn Kang founded Sparkli, which came out of stealth with $5 million in pre-seed funding and a concept that the future of education for kids will not resemble a classroom or an app store. Their platform employs multimodal AI to produce what they refer to as “learning expeditions”; subjects like sustainability, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy are transformed into interactive journeys that combine audio, video, images, quizzes, and choose-your-own-adventure sequences.

These journeys are adjusted in real time to each child’s curiosity and pace. The technology was operational in a trial network of 100,000 pupils across more than 100 schools by January 2026. Midway through 2026 is when the consumer launch for parents is scheduled.

Lukas Weder, the investment leader and founding partner of Founderful, is a parent of school-age children. He stated the issue clearly: students are taught many fascinating topics in today’s schools, but they are not taught financial literacy or the true workings of technological progress. He claimed that Sparkli provides something truly immersive, allowing an inquisitive eight-year-old to spend an afternoon studying interest rates in the same manner as they may study the causes of volcano eruptions. The analogy to a video game is intentional. The founders of Sparkli are aware that Roblox is their rival, not educational institutions.

The Canadian situation is especially relevant. Although Ontario has a required financial literacy graduation requirement beginning in 2025, which is integrated into Grade 10 math and requires a minimum 70 percent pass, this requirement comes late in a child’s schooling, at a time when financial habits and attitudes are already developed. Following years when financial education was mostly optional and left to individual teachers who wanted to include it into other topics, British Columbia, Alberta, and Newfoundland are taking comparable actions. Ten years ago, a math teacher in Saskatoon began asking pupils in Grades 6 and 7 questions regarding credit cards. He knew his students wouldn’t learn it anyplace else, which is why he was doing it.

This Saskatchewan Startup Is Using AI to Teach Kids Personal Finance

Teachers and CPA Canada have been careful to identify a recurring conflict in the field of AI financial literacy. Because AI models trained on older data may not be aware of changes in tax laws, product terms, and regulations, financial information is precisely the type of content where AI is most likely to deliver confident inaccuracies.

When a youngster asks an AI how TFSAs operate, they may receive a useful but out-of-date response or an accurate one, and there is no way to tell the difference. The three prerequisites for students utilizing AI tools in financial literacy classes have been agreed upon by the educators who have worked with these tools the most closely: appropriate prompting, citation practices, and a readiness to challenge the results of the AI rather than take them at face value. guidance, documentation, and judgment.

There is a sense that the timing may really work out as the Canadian educational system starts to require financial literacy at the same time that AI technologies meant to teach it to kids are drawing significant venture capital. There is a genuine appetite. There is a real data gap. The equipment is on its way. It truly remains to be seen if they are enough and whether the children who use them will learn to trust but verify.