How a Single Tweet Made a Vancouver Tech CEO Lose $25M Overnight

Elon Musk seemed to be in a good mood in May 2020. Musk wrote six sentences into Twitter and clicked submit while sitting somewhere with access to his phone, most likely outside of a boardroom, as Tesla shares had been soaring quickly. “Tesla stock price too high imo.” That was all. No background. No guidance on earnings. No follow-up. Just a viewpoint expressed in the same manner as anyone may discuss the weather, except this viewpoint came from the man who owned 21% of one of the world’s most carefully watched corporations.

Tesla’s market capitalization had dropped by about $14 billion at the end of trade. Musk lost over $3 billion on his own investment. He later revealed to the Wall Street Journal that no one at the corporation had examined the tweet prior to its release.

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This is a small version of the tale of contemporary markets. A CEO has an idea, types it, publishes it, and billions of people follow. When explained simply, the mechanism is almost ridiculously straightforward, but it continues to occur frequently enough that the SEC has developed a regulatory framework around it and juries are now being asked to determine whether particular tweets constituted securities fraud. The CEOs, companies, and contexts involved are all different.

The Vancouver aspect of this story revolves around Chip Wilson, the founder of Lululemon Athletica, who has spent the last few years proving that entrepreneurs with significant stakes and strong opinions about their businesses ought to reconsider publicly labeling their new advertising “unhealthy” and “sickly.” In a January 2024 interview with Forbes, Wilson criticized Lululemon’s move toward more inclusive advertising campaigns that showcased a variety of body shapes. The backlash was loud and instantaneous. Boycotts were demanded. It was quickly adopted by social media.

Wilson did not currently hold any position and did not represent Lululemon, as the company’s communications team promptly made clear. The coverage continued despite all of that. Since then, Lululemon’s stock has dropped by almost 70% from its early 2024 levels; however, it would be incorrect to attribute this solely to Wilson’s remarks because the company was also dealing with declining sales, escalating competition, and what its own board would later characterize as a crisis necessitating a new CEO.

However, Wilson’s pattern is true and well-established: an executive or founder talks openly in an interview or on social media, the market responds, the business tries to contain it, and the damage calculation starts. The share price affects the founder’s personal ownership. The impact is absorbed by the company’s reputation. The memory of the internet is lengthy.

While using the same fundamental framework, the short-seller side of this equation is far more deliberate. Activist short sellers, such as Muddy Waters Research, Citron Research, and Hindenburg Research prior to its closure in January 2025, have developed whole business strategies based on the ability of a single, strategically placed report, amplified on social media, to cause a stock to plummet significantly in a single day. Since 2020, Hindenburg has targeted about thirty businesses. The average stock fell 26% over the next six months and 15% the day after a report was released.

How a Single Tweet Made a Vancouver Tech CEO Lose $25M Overnight

Carson Block of Muddy Waters gained notoriety in 2011 in part by publishing research that accused Sino-Forest, a Chinese forestry company with a Toronto listing, of massive fraud; the company was subsequently the subject of an investigation by Canadian regulators and filed for bankruptcy. In twelve hours, a tweet announcing a new aim that promised “another big one” but provided no information had 4.5 million views. Markets are moved just by anticipation.

All of this has been subject to increasing regulatory pressure. The SEC accused DraftKings of violating Regulation Fair Disclosure in September 2024 after the company’s PR firm announced that it was experiencing “really strong growth” on the CEO’s personal X account prior to the announcement of earnings. In a matter of minutes, the posts were removed.

A $200,000 fine was paid by DraftKings. The case seems insignificant unless you take into consideration what it codifies: a CEO’s personal social media account is not considered a private channel under Reg FD. Regardless of the intention or the speed at which the post was taken down, it is a violation if significant non-public information reaches investors who follow the account before it reaches everyone else.

A San Francisco jury found Musk responsible in March 2026 for deceiving investors with two particular tweets regarding his acquisition of Twitter. The jury concluded that the tweets had deceived shareholders, but they did not come to the conclusion that he had planned to swindle them on purpose. It was one of the first significant court rulings regarding the real harm that CEO social media behavior caused to investors. It won’t be the final one.

Observing this build up across ten years of headlines gives the impression that the lesson has been around for a while but is still not being taken in. The advise is rather simple: a CEO’s phone is a loaded pistol that is partially directed at their own shareholders. According to the record, it is simpler to give advise than to implement it, especially when the CEO in issue believes—with some justification—that what they are saying is just accurate.