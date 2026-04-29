Wu Yize Stuns Mark Selby at the Crucible — and the World Championship Has a New Story

There was a certain type of clapping at the Crucible Theatre on Tuesday afternoon, the kind that gradually intensifies when viewers realize they have just witnessed something more important than the score indicates. In the second round of the Halo World Snooker Championship, Wu Yize, a 22-year-old from Lanzhou, Gansu province, defeated Mark Selby 13–11.

After shaking hands with one of the best players in the contemporary game, he turned to face the audience, bowed, and left. The standing ovation went on for longer than was really necessary. The viewers appeared to comprehend what they had witnessed.

Wu Yize — Key Information Details Full Name Wu Yize (吴宜泽) Date of Birth October 14, 2003 Age 22 Hometown Lanzhou, Gansu, China Sport Professional snooker Turned Professional 2021 Major 2025 Win International Championship (Nanjing) Final Defeated John Higgins 10–6 Career Centuries 139 (as of April 2026) Maximum Breaks 1 Highest Ranking 10 (April 2026) Current Tournament Halo World Snooker Championship Venue The Crucible, Sheffield Round-of-16 Opponent Mark Selby Match Result 13–11 win Quarter-Final Opponent Winner of Judd Trump vs. Hossein Vafaei Notable Recognition 2022 World Snooker Tour Rookie of the Year

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The victory is significant in a number of ways. Wu’s two prior Crucible outings ended in losses in the first round, and the venue’s reputation for breaking talented young players is well-deserved. Selby, on the other hand, came to Sheffield as one of the tournament’s front-runners after winning the Champion of Champions and UK Championship this year.

Observing him over the past few years has given me the impression that the Crucible has become an exceptionally challenging structure for him. Since reaching the 2023 final, he hasn’t advanced past the second round, and his dissatisfaction in the final frames manifested itself in ways unusual for a player of his caliber.

The actual game was a specific type of attritional competition. Wu had a 9–7 lead going into the afternoon session, maintained it, lost ground, and then won the pivotal 53-minute frame. The Crucible cameras captured Selby’s momentary lack of composure when he smashed his cue on the table after missing a red in the 21st.

After the game, Wu called it “tough and exhausting,” mentioned that he had spent more time in safety exchanges than normal, and expressed pride in his defensive play in particular. It’s worth stopping to consider that final element. Most young players are not confident when discussing defensive snooker versus Selby.

Wu Yize

For a number of seasons, Wu’s overall trajectory has been developing. After losing two ranking event finals in 2024, he won the 2025 International Championship in Nanjing, defeating John Higgins 10–6 in the final. With the victory, he entered the top 16 worldwide.

He is now rated 10th. He is one of the most promising members of the emerging Chinese group that has progressively changed the professional tour over the past ten years, with 139 career hundreds and one maximum break to his credit.

When you consider it, the historical background is very remarkable. Wu is currently three victories away from being the youngest World Champion since 1990, when Stephen Hendry won the title at the age of 21.

He will face either Hossein Vafaei or world number one Judd Trump in the quarterfinals. Either matchup is really challenging. Watching this draw unfold gives me the impression that snooker may be experiencing the kind of generational moment the sport has been silently anticipating.