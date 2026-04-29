Michael Jackson’s Kids Are Quietly Building Their Own Legacies — and 2026 Is Their Most Visible Year Yet

The peculiar thing about observing Michael Jackson’s children grow up is how each of them has managed the inheritance in a different and steady way. When their father passed away in 2009, Prince, Paris, and Bigi were eleven, eleven, and seven years old, respectively.

The public saw them in bits and pieces, such as the well-known funeral video, Paris’s speech at the memorial, and the early Neverland years’ veiled appearances. By 2026, the three of them will be 28, 27, and 23 years old, and their decisions regarding how much of their father’s attention to take on have begun to define them as adults rather than as children.

Michael Jackson’s Children — Key Information Details Father Michael Jackson Number of Children Three Eldest Child Michael Joseph “Prince” Jackson Jr. Prince’s Birth Year 1997 Second Child Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson Paris’s Birth Year 1998 Mother of Prince and Paris Debbie Rowe Youngest Child Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson (formerly Blanket) Bigi’s Birth Year 2002 Bigi’s Origin Born via surrogate Custodial Grandmother Katherine Jackson Father’s Death 2009 Notable 2026 Project Michael (biopic) Prince’s Role on Biopic Executive producer Paris’s Career Focus Modeling, acting, music Reference Resource Rolling Stone Family Estate Reference The Estate of Michael Jackson

Some individuals, who mostly thought of Prince as the protective elder brother in tabloid images, were taken aback by his quiet confidence when he transitioned into producing and directing. The Jackson estate’s most apparent choice for how to dramatize their father’s life for a new generation is his position as executive producer on the 2026 biopic Michael.

Observing the production’s management gives the impression that Prince has attempted to strike a balance between familial concern and business realism. For the remainder of the year, reviewers and viewers will debate whether or not he struck the appropriate balance.

Given her appearance, personality, and early prominence, it was perhaps inevitable that Paris would choose the most visible route. She has studied music with real seriousness rather than as a vanity project, worked as a model, and appeared in a number of movies and TV shows.

Critics who initially anticipated celebrity nepotism and discovered something more thoughtful have given her music, especially the more recent pieces, cautiously positive reviews. Additionally, she has been remarkably honest about her mental health, something her father was never able to do. As a result, she has gained a level of respect that is uncommon for second-generation celebrities.

Michael Jackson’s Kids

The youngest, Bigi, has accomplished something noteworthy but more difficult to describe. For the most part, he has opted out of public life. He has participated in family gatherings, expressed interest in filmmaking, and occasionally appears in media related to his father’s legacy.

However, he hasn’t pursued a career as prominent as Prince and Paris’s. In a family whose privacy has historically been limited, the decision to maintain a high degree of seclusion appears to be a conscious one. Looking at the three siblings together, there’s a sense that Bigi could have had the clearest understanding of the true cost of celebrity.

After their father passed away, Katherine Jackson gained care of the three and nurtured them with a degree of stability that many attribute to their comparatively grounded adulthood. The fact that Prince, Paris, and Bigi have reached their twenties without experiencing the kind of public collapse that frequently follows children of mega-fame speaks volumes about Katherine’s handling of the years after 2009.

The Jackson family is renowned for its complexity, which includes multiple generations, ongoing legal disputes, and constant media attention. It’s still really unclear if the family dynamics will remain stable over the next ten years, especially as the biopic attracts new attention.