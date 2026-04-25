Fired Football Coach New Job – Brian Kelly’s Quiet Pivot Behind the Scenes

A fired football coach in his first week off the job has an almost theatrical quality. The phone is ringing nonstop. Talking points are already being drafted by the agent. However, the man himself frequently finds himself seated in an unexpected location that is half a continent away from the stadium that paid him to leave.

An excellent example is Brian Kelly. He didn’t go into hiding or take an early retirement following his dismissal from LSU. He began working as a consultant, even going so far as to counsel Charles Schwab. According to the reports, he hasn’t completely given up football, but his life’s rhythm has obviously changed. He seems to be keeping the door slightly open while the eight-figure buyout quietly operates in the background. These days, it’s difficult to ignore how frequently this occurs. Most employees couldn’t imagine the parachute that comes with being fired.

Field Details Subject Fired football coaches and their next moves (2026 cycle) Notable Names Brian Kelly, Sean McDermott, Mike Tomlin, Liam Rosenior Most Recent Firing Liam Rosenior — Chelsea FC, April 2026 Total FBS Coaching Openings (2025–26 cycle) 30 New Role for Tomlin NFL studio analyst, NBC Sports Buyout Figure (Kelly, LSU) Reported at over $50 million McDermott’s Tenure in Buffalo 8 playoff appearances in 9 years Programs in 2025 Carousel LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Penn State, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Oklahoma State Industry Driver 12-team College Football Playoff format Common Post-Firing Roles Television analyst, consultant, advisor, sabbatical

Although Mike Tomlin’s journey appears unique, it adheres to a well-known plot. He will be joining the long line of recently displaced coaches who find the broadcast booth waiting like a guest room with the lights left on as he heads to NBC’s NFL coverage for the 2026 season. The change is not out of the ordinary. The speed at which it’s taking over as the default is unusual. A press release announcing a studio position appears on Friday after a coach is fired on Monday.

In contrast, Sean McDermott is engaging in a less common activity. It will take him a year. Just a pause, not a change of direction or a side gig. He discussed wanting to analyze what worked and what didn’t in Buffalo, maintaining curiosity, and speaking with leaders outside of sports during his appearance on The Insiders. You don’t often hear coaches in his position take such a thoughtful approach. Even after eight postseason trips in nine years, he continues to wonder what he could do better. Even if the year off turns out to be shorter than anticipated, it’s a stance worth honoring.

Then there’s Liam Rosenior, who was dismissed by Chelsea following a five-game scoring drought that the team hadn’t seen since 1912 and less than four months. The corporate softening in the club statement was typical, but the math was harsh. Chelsea will probably miss the Champions League the following season, which is practically a financial emergency for a team that has spent as much as Clearlake and Boehly have. Although Rosenior’s next chapter hasn’t been written yet, managers in his position typically don’t go unemployed for very long, particularly in continental Europe or the Championship.

A change in expectations throughout the sport is what connects all of these tales. On Paul Finebaum’s show, Heather Dinich made a direct reference to it. Instead of being fired for losing seasons, coaches are now being fired for failing to make the expanded playoffs. The timeline has been shortened by the 12-team format, the potential for 16 or 24 teams, NIL, the transfer portal, and the frequent roster turnover. A fair runway used to be three years. Giving two can now seem generous.

As you watch this happen, you begin to question whether the job itself is becoming something that no one can perform well for very long. The amount of work has increased. The tolerance has decreased. Firing a coach is now more of a corporate accounting decision than a sporting one due to the explosion of buyouts. There is a sneaking suspicion that the next generation of coaches will approach the position differently from the beginning, treating it more like a four-year contract in finance than a career. It’s another matter entirely whether that’s beneficial for the sport.