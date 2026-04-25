Saunders Declines Coaching Job – 24 Hours of Second Thoughts in Florida

When something goes wrong before the season even begins, a small-town football program experiences a certain kind of silence. This spring, South Marion High School, which is located in Marion County, Florida, was expected to write the first page of its football history. Rather, the page is once more blank. On Thursday afternoon, Kevin Saunders, who had been hired on Wednesday to oversee the new program, quit. Twenty-four hours. It only required that.

Earlier in the week, Saunders, who had head coaching experience from Apalachee, told the Ocala Star Banner that the opportunity to be the first coach of a brand-new program was what drew him in. He talked about building brick by brick, laying the groundwork, and teaching teenagers what champions look like before any banners are hung in the gym. It read like the kind of vision statement that typically appears after two or three years rather than right away. The social media post followed. A brief one. He expressed gratitude to everyone, said he felt awful, and stated that he needed to return home.



Bio / Key Information Details Name Kevin Saunders Profession High School Football Head Coach Most Recent Hire South Marion High School (Florida) Hire Date April 16, 2026 Date Job Declined April 17, 2026 Previous School Apalachee High School Reason Cited Wanted to be closer to family and home Status of South Marion Program First-year, no head coach as of decline Spring Practice Window Began week of April 13, 2026 State Athletic Body Florida High School Athletic Association Region Marion County, Florida

It’s difficult to ignore how frequently this precise emotional fault line causes coaching searches to fail. family. distance. The gradual realization that the job sounded more appealing during the interview than it does during a long nighttime drive home. There is no real reason to expect Saunders to provide details, and he did not. However, South Marion finds itself in a difficult situation that is both logistical and emotional due to the timing—after the contract discussion, after the public introduction, and with spring practice already in progress throughout Florida.

High school football in Florida does not have a soft launch during spring practice. This week, teams are already on the grass, and more programs will join in the days to come. Every practice that a first-year program without a head coach misses is an opportunity to have a conversation, get evaluated, and determine who plays where. In this role, athletic directors typically have two choices: either move quickly on whoever is still available and willing, or settle for a temporary solution and conduct a longer search. Neither is perfect.

Saunders declines coaching job

As this develops, there’s a feeling that Saunders’ remarks from the Star Banner interview—the part about a program being developed over many years rather than just one season—may have been the exact thing that turned him off. In theory, creating a program from scratch is romantic, but in reality, it is exhausting. The parents, the weight room, the uniforms, the bus schedules, the booster relationships, and player recruitment. Everything, starting from nothing. Apparently, it began to appear heavier from hundreds of miles away.

The question that remains unanswered is what will happen at South Marion next. The pool of potential candidates is smaller in mid-April than it was in March, but the school will find someone—they always do. Whoever accepts the position will take over a roster that has already heard one thing and is currently hearing another. Adolescents are aware of such things. They recall it. There was always going to be some weight associated with the debut season of a new show. Before kickoff, it now has a tiny scar.