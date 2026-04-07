Khloe Kardashian Net Worth 2026: How the “Funny Sister” Built a $60 Million Empire Nobody Saw Coming

In one version of the story, Kim negotiates billion-dollar deals, Kylie redefines what it means to be a young mogul, and Khloe Kardashian is still just the funny one. That version quickly became outdated. By 2026, Khloe is expected to have amassed a fortune of between $60 and $65 million, which was not the result of a single fortunate event but rather of years of agreements, choices, and a clothing line that significantly altered the way the industry viewed women’s bodies. That is more difficult to ignore.

She experienced every awkward moment, every personal crisis, and every relationship falling apart on national television while growing up in front of cameras in a way that most people can’t quite comprehend. The Kardashian family reportedly signed a $150 million contract with the network for the final five seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran on E! for 20 seasons. The family’s astute mother, Kris Jenner, has stated in public that the money was divided equally.

Detail Information Full Name Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Date of Birth June 27, 1984 Age (2026) 41 years old Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Profession Television Personality, Entrepreneur, Author Known For Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Good American, Khloud Co-Founded Good American (2016), Khloud (2025) Net Worth (2026) $60–65 Million (estimated) Social Media 300M+ Instagram followers Estimated Instagram Earnings ~$1.8 million per sponsored post Reference Celebrity Net Worth

Without accounting for her executive producer credit, which she maintained throughout the show’s run, Khloe’s earnings per season came to about $4.5 million. The exact mechanism of all those backend arrangements is still unknown, but the figure is plausible.

The deal reportedly reached nine figures once more when the family joined The Kardashians on Hulu in 2021, divided among the group. With executive producer credit intact, Khloe emerged. Although people tend to remember the drama more than the paychecks, there is a feeling that the television portion of her career is sometimes undervalued. However, the paychecks were consistent and substantial.

However, Good American is the more intriguing aspect of the Khloe narrative. Together with British businesswoman Emma Grede, who also contributed to the development of Kim’s Skims and Kris’s cleaning company Safely, she co-founded the denim and apparel company in 2016. On its first day of business, Good American made a million dollars. That would make a headline on its own. However, what came next was perhaps more significant: at a time when most fashion labels were still viewing size inclusivity as a risky experiment rather than a fundamental expectation, the brand leaned towards it.

Good American generated $200 million in sales annually by 2022. Los Angeles is home to the flagship store. Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Macy’s all carry the brand. It’s possible that the brand’s commercial success and values are more closely related than the fashion industry usually acknowledges.

Khloe uses social media on a scale that most brands can only imagine. According to Hopper’s 2024 Instagram Rich List, she commands an estimated $1.8 million per sponsored post thanks to her more than 300 million Instagram followers.

She has collaborated with companies like KKW Fragrance, Fabletics, and Kylie Cosmetics. Through a collaboration with Luxe Brands, she introduced her own signature scent, XO Khloé, in December 2024. These are not passive revenue sources; instead, they necessitate active management, content production, and a current personal brand. It turns out that maintaining relevance requires work of its own.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that Khloe has always been somewhat overshadowed by the more dramatic financial news surrounding her siblings. Kim went on to become a billionaire. Before the figures were changed, Kylie was controversially named the youngest self-made billionaire.

Khloe has never really positioned herself as though it should, and her $60 million doesn’t compete with those numbers. However, there is something noteworthy about the way she has accumulated wealth: it has been done gradually, in a variety of categories, and without a single business that fully captures her essence.

Perhaps the most unexpected indication of her future direction to date is her most recent endeavor. With support from Serena Williams’ Serena Ventures and talent agency WME, Khloud, a protein popcorn brand made from Nebraska corn with seven grams of protein per serving, was introduced in early 2026. From day one, it will have a mainstream retail presence on Target shelves and its own website. She said to People, “This is just the very beginning of what I hope Khloud will be.”

It’s too soon to tell if it will become a footnote or another Good American. However, she appears to be keeping an eye on where money and attention are going, as evidenced by her instinct to enter the health-conscious consumer goods market with the support of serious investors.

In the context of this family, sixty-something million dollars may seem almost insignificant when compared to Kim’s $1.9 billion or even Kylie’s $670 million. But take a moment to step outside of the Kardashian bubble, and you’ll see that Khloe Kardashian is just a 41-year-old woman who co-founded a clothing company that made hundreds of millions of dollars, developed a social media following that most companies would pay almost anything for, and continues to start new companies with respectable industry support. It’s not a tale of a sidekick. That is a completely different matter.