The Student Loan Crisis Is Getting Worse — and the AI Boom Is Making It Invisible

In 2026, a certain silence has descended upon the discussion of student debt, but it is not the silence of a problem resolved. It is the sound of an issue being muffled. AI is now the subject of every headline, including those about consultancy layoffs, junior analyst desk closures, and essays warning of a “human intelligence displacement spiral.” Amy Cayzer, a 24-year-old communications officer, is watching her loan balance rise above £93,000 somewhere in a south London apartment with the same dejected look that people used to give mortgage rates. She received a first when she graduated. She makes monthly payments. The figure continues to rise.

The unsettling thing is that her story is no longer unique. Numerous voices similar to hers were gathered by The Guardian’s reporting in February, and the grimness of the pattern was almost repetitive. Individuals who were the first in their families to attend college and took out loans when they were 17 or 18 are now facing debts that they will not be able to significantly pay back before the 30-year wipe. With no stake in the game, friends from wealthier homes, supported by parental checks, watch the same numbers go by. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the system has subtly created two universities: one for those whose families made upfront payments and another for those who pay later.

Crisis Snapshot Details Topic Intersection of student loan debt and AI-driven white-collar disruption Universities Flagged for PLUS Loan Steering 41 institutions identified by New America Institutional Aid to Non-Needy Students (2023) $2.4 billion Median Parent PLUS Debt per Family Roughly $30,000 UK Borrowers on Plan 2 About 5.8 million Plan 2 Repayment Threshold 9% of earnings above £28,470 Featured Borrower Amy Cayzer, graduated with £73,814, now near £100,000 Peak Interest Rate Cited 8% Securitized Share of US Student Loans Around 25% AI Doomsday Essay Reach 85 million views (Matt Shumer, X) Notable Critic of UK Policy Martin Lewis vs. Chancellor Rachel Reeves Key References New America, Guardian, Investopedia

The image has a unique shape on the other side of the Atlantic. 41 universities that seem to be pushing low-income families toward Parent PLUS loans they cannot afford while giving tuition discounts to wealthier applicants were identified in New America’s February report on the subprime PLUS loan crisis, which was corrected the following month. In 2023, students without financial need received about $2.4 billion in institutional aid. The median PLUS debt for over 32,000 Pell-eligible families was close to $30,000. For some, the loan amount was close to or greater than their annual income. In that report, the term “subprime” does a lot of heavy lifting, and not by accident.

The Student Loan Crisis Is Getting Worse — and the AI Boom Is Making It Invisible

The cultural context of this moment is what makes it peculiar. As Yahoo Finance reported in late February, the AI panic became real, and the debate over whether borrowing money for a degree was worthwhile abruptly changed. Improved pay was promised to students. Instead, many are receiving automated interview screeners and layoff notices. Despite their overheated language of doomsday and displacement, Citrini Research and Matt Shumer’s viral essays have captured something genuine. At the exact moment when the bills are due, there is a feeling that the implicit agreement—borrow now, earn later—is eroding.

Anyone who lived through 2008 should be familiar with the fact that about 25% of US student loans have been securitized into asset-backed paper. Readers are constantly reassured by Investopedia that this won’t be the next Lehman. Perhaps. Whether a slow-burning default crisis that affects millions of households making less than they anticipated resembles an abrupt mortgage collapse is still up for debate. It most likely doesn’t. It most likely resembles Amy Cayzer, who makes monthly payments, gets nowhere, and loses trust in the organization that enrolled her when she was eighteen.

The political reaction is still subdued. On TV, Martin Lewis is yelling at Rachel Reeves. AI policy has taken over the White House. Universities continue to accept new students. Beneath all of this, a generation is quietly discovering that the most painful crises aren’t always the loudest.