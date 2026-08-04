Best Large Dog Crate Picks Tested with a 110-Pound German Shepherd

Finding the best large dog crate for a big breed comes down to three things: structural integrity, correct sizing, and the right crate type for your dog’s temperament. Tested across nine extra-large models with a 110-pound German Shepherd, the Midwest Life Stages Double Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate topped the pack, followed by standout options in plastic and soft-sided categories.

Why sizing a large dog crate correctly matters

Dr Katherine Anderson, a board-certified veterinary behaviorist and assistant clinical professor at Cornell University’s Duffield Institute for Animal Behavior, says a crate must be big enough for a dog to stand up, lie down, stretch out, and turn around. To find the right fit, certified professional dog trainer Nancy Field of Harmony Dog Training recommends measuring from the tip of the dog’s nose to the base of its tail while it is standing naturally, then adding 4 inches.

Getting the size wrong in either direction creates problems. Field warns that an oversized crate can tempt a dog to run around rather than settle, and may encourage it to use one corner as a toilet.

Large dogs are generally defined as weighing more than 50 pounds and standing at least 24 inches tall, with giant breeds such as Great Danes and Mastiffs considerably bigger still.

The best large dog crate overall: Midwest Life Stages Double Door

The MidWest Homes for Pets LifeStages crate is available in six sizes to suit most breeds, in both single- and double-door configurations. The extra-large double-door version, listed on Chewy, measures 36 x 24 x 25 inches, weighs 35 pounds, and carries a stated weight capacity of up to 70 lbs.

In testing, the hooks that secure the panels fastened tightly enough that pressing against the sides from inside produced no noticeable gap where a paw or head could get caught. The double-door design, each door fitted with two latches, allows flexible placement around a room: the crate can sit lengthwise between two pieces of furniture and still be accessed from the wider panel.

Dr Carlo Siracusa, a board-certified veterinary behaviorist and professor of clinical small animal behaviour and welfare at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, notes that some dogs prefer wire crates because they can observe their surroundings from inside. For dogs that want more enclosure, a blanket or cover placed over the wire still allows air to circulate.

The crate folds to just 3.25 inches flat, making storage straightforward, and comes with a divider that is essential during puppyhood, when a smaller interior supports potty training.

Best plastic pick: Petmate Sky Kennel dimensions and airline compliance

For travel, or for dogs that prefer a den-like space at home, the Petmate Sky Kennel is the best large dog crate in the plastic category. Made from 90% pre-consumer recycled plastic under Petmate’s EcoTEC Plastic programme, it features four-way ventilation, tie-down holes, an interior moat, and an attachable dual food and water bowl. Pricing starts from $74.99.

Dimensions matter for airline travel. The large size, suited to dogs of roughly 70 to 90 lbs such as a Labrador, measures 40 x 27 x 30 inches. The jumbo size, designed for dogs from 90 to 125 lbs including giant German Shepherds, measures 48 x 32 x 35 inches. Both comply with airline cargo specifications.

In a drop test from approximately 6 feet, the kennel showed no cracking or structural damage. The four-point latch on the door of the large and giant models held firm when pushed hard from inside. At 51.5 pounds, manoeuvrability through narrow doorways can be awkward, and unlike the Midwest wire crate, it does not fold flat. Siracusa cautions that a heavy-duty crate of this type is not suitable for dogs that become anxious when confined, as those dogs can injure themselves.

What trainers and vets say about crating large breeds

Anderson outlines the case for crate training plainly: ‘Crates can be a beneficial tool for housetraining puppies, setting all dogs up for success when they cannot otherwise be supervised, providing them with a sanctuary space to rest, relax, and enjoy safe toys away from excessive activity, and providing a safe and comfortable environment during travel.’

Certified professional dog trainer Cara Burns, owner of Heel. Sit., adds that the first crate a dog encounters matters. ‘If they learn in their first crate that biting at the bars or sliding the tray out can get them freedom or access to things, they will keep trying, and that can be a hard habit to break,’ she says. Her advice: invest in something solid from the start.

Field also recommends choosing any large crate with two latches on the door. Bigger doors on larger models need that redundancy to minimise gaps when a dog pushes against them.

Siracusa emphasises ventilation and water access: ‘Good ventilation and water availability is vital for large dogs, especially during transportation, as they tend to overheat easily.’ It is a factor that separates adequate crates from genuinely safe ones.

If your dog is already comfortable in a crate and you travel frequently, a soft-sided option such as the DogGoods Do Good Foldable Travel Crate offers portability that wire and plastic models cannot match. For a young or new dog, Field advises against soft crates entirely: a determined chewer will get through the fabric before long.