Job Hunting Over 50 in a Cooling Market: One Woman’s Reckoning

Job hunting over 50 has long carried hidden headwinds, and Laura Vandemark Lynch’s experience makes them concrete: laid off in March 2025, still searching more than a year later, and already drawing down the retirement savings she spent decades building.

Lynch, who is in her late 50s and based on Long Island, New York, spent two and a half years as an office manager at a multi-specialty healthcare provider before the company reorganised and cut several middle managers, including her.

‘It was shocking because I felt like I had done so much in that particular office,’ she told Business Insider. ‘But to be honest, while I was upset about my job being terminated, I was also relieved.’

That relief has since been overtaken by financial reality. Her husband works, but losing her salary has been, in her words, ‘financially devastating.’ The family is now weighing moving in with her mother, selling their house, or continuing to drain her 401(k).

The cost of tapping a 401(k) before 60

For anyone in their 50s who has not yet reached 59½, early retirement withdrawals carry a punishing price. IRS Publication 17 (2025) states that distributions taken from a 401(k) or other tax-deferred retirement plan before age 59½ attract an additional 10% early withdrawal penalty on top of ordinary income tax, unless a qualifying exception applies.

Lynch has not disclosed her account balance or withdrawal amounts. But every dollar taken early is taxed as income and then penalised, compounding the cost of a job gap that is already eating into future security.

The wider labour market offers little comfort. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 23,000 in July 2026, according to the BLS Employment Situation report for July 2026, while the unemployment rate stood at 4.1%, signalling a softening market at precisely the moment older workers need it to be open.

Job hunting over 50 when middle management is disappearing

Lynch’s former role sits within a category the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook classifies as Medical and Health Services Managers, which carried a 2024 median pay of $117,960. Those are roles that typically demand in-person presence, which narrowed her options from the outset.

She has since broadened her search to include remote positions and is taking a coding-in-healthcare course, a skill set from her most recent role that does not require a clinical or on-site setting. The pivot opens both office and remote opportunities in a field she already knows.

She has also observed that organisations are eliminating middle management layers, shrinking the pool of roles that match her experience. Age discrimination, she believes, is compounding the difficulty of job hunting over 50 in a sector that is restructuring around her.

‘Just because I’m in my 50s doesn’t mean my brain doesn’t function well enough to do the job,’ she said. ‘I have a lot of life experience and can handle stressful situations.’ The AARP Public Policy Institute tracks employment data for workers aged 55 and older each month, providing an ongoing measure of how that cohort fares as labour market conditions shift.

Getting through it: family, distraction, and refusing to stop

Lynch describes her family’s support as essential, if unconventional. Her adult son, who lives at home, pushes her to go outside and garden. Her husband helps with applications and understands, she says, that finding work is ‘not as simple as throwing my résumé online and getting jumped on.’ She has also been teaching her son to drive, which, she says, gets her out of her own head.

‘They know I’m doing everything I can at this point,’ she said.

The psychological weight is as real as the financial one. She describes the transition from being indispensable to feeling irrelevant as similar to ‘being in the sixth grade and not getting chosen for dodgeball.’ Her daily discipline is to ‘see it, own it, feel it, and then reject it.’ She has days when she wants to give up, she says, but she will not.

‘If I could tell anybody else going through this situation anything,’ she said, ‘I’d say don’t let this be the ending of your story.’

The next concrete test arrives when she completes her coding-in-healthcare course: whether that credential widens her options or the market absorbs it without a response will determine which of those difficult contingencies, selling the house or moving in with her mother, she actually has to act on.