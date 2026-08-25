How to Spend One Day in Florida: Sunrise to Key West Sunset

Squeezing one day in Florida into a single, coherent itinerary sounds ambitious, but travel writer Emily Hart (who has visited all 50 US states) argues the state’s geography makes it surprisingly manageable: start at a Miami beach before dawn, push south-west into the Everglades, then follow the Overseas Highway all the way to Key West by nightfall.

From the Everglades to Key West: The Route

The day begins before sunrise on an East Coast beach in or near Miami, where the early hour keeps both temperatures and crowds low. From there, Hart drives just over an hour south-west to the Homestead entrance of Everglades National Park, arriving in time for a morning on the Anhinga Trail.

The trail is a 0.8-mile loop at Royal Palm Hammock, open from dawn to dusk, and reliably delivers close encounters with alligators and wading birds, according to Florida Hikes. Hart also recommends stopping at the Pa-hay-okee Overlook for a wider view across the sawgrass prairie before leaving the park.

About 8 miles back east sits Robert Is Here, the family-owned fruit stand that has become one of South Florida’s most visited roadside stops. The stand dates to 1959, when a local farming family, the Moehlings, placed six-year-old Robert at the roadside to sell cucumbers. After a slow first day with no customers, his father added a hand-painted ‘Robert Is Here’ sign; by noon the following day Robert had sold out, according to Robert Is Here. The stand now draws visitors with exotic fruits, milkshakes, an animal farm, and picnic areas.

From there the route joins the Overseas Highway (US Route 1) for the full 113-mile drive to Key West, with a late seafood lunch stop at the Hungry Tarpon at Robbie’s Marina in Islamorada along the way.

Making the Most of One Day in Florida Along the Overseas Highway

The highway itself carries as much history as scenery. It was built largely on the former right-of-way of Henry Flagler’s Overseas Railroad, the Key West Extension of the Florida East Coast Railway completed in 1912. The 1935 Labor Day hurricane heavily damaged the line; the railway subsequently sold it to the US Government, and the Overseas Highway opened in 1938, according to Visit Florida.

The route crosses 42 bridges, and none draws more attention than the Seven Mile Bridge between Knight’s Key and Little Duck Key. Despite its name, the current span measures approximately 6.79 miles (10.93 kilometres) and was completed in 1982, replacing an older structure from the Flagler railroad era. The original bridge is closed to vehicles and now serves pedestrians and cyclists, according to Visit Florida.

Key West anchors the far end of the drive, and Hart recommends walking Duval Street for its historic bars, boutiques, and nightlife. Cultural stops she returns to include the Hemingway Home and Museum and the Truman Little White House, which served as a winter retreat for President Harry S. Truman.

The evening closes at Mallory Square, where the nightly Sunset Celebration brings together street vendors, artists, and musicians. For those wanting something quieter, a sunset cruise around the island offers music, food, and unobstructed views of the Gulf meeting the Atlantic.

One day in Florida, done properly, ends with the sun dropping into the water off Key West, the only question is whether you book a return trip before you’ve even driven back.