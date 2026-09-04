Which TV to Buy in 2026: Samsung, TCL and the Tech That Matters

Choosing the best TV to buy in 2026 is harder than it looks: four distinct display technologies, a wider price range than ever, and an emerging generation of Micro RGB sets that promise to reshape the market. After hands-on testing across all major panel types, Business Insider’s senior tech editor Steven Cohen identifies the Samsung S90F OLED as the top overall pick and the TCL QM6K QLED as the standout budget option.

OLED, QLED, Micro RGB: What the labels actually mean

Every TV sold in 2026 falls into one of four broad categories. OLED panels use self-lit pixels to deliver perfect black levels and infinite contrast, making them the benchmark for picture quality. QLED TVs combine an LCD panel with a Mini LED backlight and quantum dots, trading some contrast for significantly higher peak brightness. Plain LED sets are the entry-level option, lacking quantum dots and usually local dimming. Micro RGB (also marketed as RGB Mini LED and True RGB) is the newest category: it replaces the quantum-dot colour filter with separate red, green, and blue LEDs in the backlight, producing purer colours than QLED without OLED’s burn-in risk, though contrast still falls short of a self-emissive OLED panel.

Samsung’s R95H is the headline Micro RGB model for 2026. The company unveiled a 130-inch R95H at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the world’s first Micro RGB display at that scale. According to the Samsung UK Newsroom, the R95H’s Precision Color 100 technology is VDE-certified and achieves 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut using sub-100μm red, green, and blue LEDs that each emit light independently. Business Insider’s testing measured 91% BT.2020 on the R95H, the widest range recorded on a consumer TV at the time of testing, though the set’s brightness fell short of expectations for a flagship and contrast could not match Samsung’s own OLEDs.

Samsung’s 2026 Micro RGB lineup spans 65, 75, 85, and 115 inches for the R95H, with a 165Hz refresh rate and a Glare Free anti-reflection coating as standard on that tier.

The best TV to buy in 2026 for most households

The Samsung S90F OLED sits at the centre of this guide’s recommendations. At launch, Tom’s Guide recorded a list price of $2,499 for the 65-inch model, though it has sold for as low as $1,699 during sales periods. Amazon was showing it at $1,397.99 at time of writing, a saving of 18% on the $1,697.99 reference price.

The S90F is available in six sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches. Not every size is identical under the hood. According to SamMobile, the 42-inch, 48-inch, and 83-inch models use LG Display’s WRGB OLED panels, while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models use Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panels. That panel difference partly explains why the three mid-range sizes deliver slightly better colour performance, as Cohen notes in his review.

In use, the S90F produces deep black levels, pixel-level contrast, and wide viewing angles that hold up across most seating positions. A 144Hz refresh rate serves gamers well. Samsung’s Tizen interface now loads faster than older generations and includes Xbox Cloud Gaming access, so Game Pass members can stream titles without a console. The SolarCell remote charges via a rear solar panel and adds a USB-C backup port, eliminating the need for batteries.

A 2026 successor, the S90H, adds a glare-free screen coating but costs more. Cohen concludes the S90F remains the better value for most buyers unless screen reflections are a persistent problem.

Budget and midrange picks

For buyers who want the best TV to buy in 2026 at the lowest possible outlay, the TCL QM6K QLED makes a strong case. The 65-inch model is frequently available for $650 or less. TCL’s product page lists the QM6K in five sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches. A Mini LED backlight and quantum dots at this price are unusual, and testing found minimal blooming alongside a solid HDR image. Black levels are slightly lighter than pricier QLEDs, and viewing angles are narrower than any OLED, but the 144Hz refresh rate makes it one of the most affordable ways to unlock 4K/120Hz signals from a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

One step up, the TCL QM7L SQD uses larger super quantum dots and an improved colour filter for a meaningful step in colour and brightness over the QM6K. Its Mini LED backlight with local dimming controls blooming well in most scenes, and highlights genuinely pop in HDR content. The trade-off is a glossy, reflective screen and average viewing angles.

How to time your purchase

Cohen notes that 2025 TV models often represent the sharpest value, selling at substantial discounts while delivering picture quality close to newer 2026 equivalents. For those set on a 2026 model, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day consistently produce the deepest price cuts, while the weeks before the Super Bowl and March Madness bring additional promotions.

With 8K largely abandoned by every major brand except Samsung, and 8K content still virtually nonexistent, the practical choice in 2026 narrows to OLED for the best picture, QLED for bright rooms on a budget, and Micro RGB for colour enthusiasts willing to pay a premium. The LG G5, still available below the price of its G6 successor, remains the benchmark for those who want maximum brightness alongside OLED contrast, and it will be the model to beat until the G6’s price settles.