Google Meet In-Person Notes Expand to App and Desktop With Gemini

Google Meet in-person notes are now rolling out to both the app and desktop versions of the platform, letting Gemini transcribe and summarise offline meetings without any additional hardware or software. The app version began rolling out on 11 August 2026, with the desktop following on 14 August.

The feature produces a structured summary and a full transcript, packages them into a Google Doc, saves the file automatically to Google Drive, and emails the host a link. According to Google Meet’s support documentation, the generated document is also attached to the corresponding Google Calendar event, giving internal invitees straightforward access for follow-up. For instant meetings, the notes are shared only with the host and whoever activated the feature.

Google made the feature available in the Google Workspace release log on 10 August 2026. That preceded the consumer app rollout by one day and the desktop rollout by four days.

How Google Meet in-person notes work

To activate the feature, users tap the ‘Take notes’ button beside the ‘New’ button in the Meet interface. Gemini begins capturing audio immediately. At the end of the meeting, pressing the button again stops the recording and triggers the automatic document and email.

Google requires that the host inform everyone present that Gemini will be listening. The feature supports eight languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish, though only one can be active at a time. If a meeting switches spoken language for at least 30 seconds, Meet may prompt the host to change the active language for the session; that change applies to the current meeting’s notes but does not carry over automatically to future instances of a recurring meeting, according to Google’s support page.

Google describes the feature as working best for meetings lasting between 15 minutes and 8 hours. By comparison, the Google Workspace AI note-taking solution page notes that Gemini in Meet can offer translated captions in over 70 languages, a far broader set than the eight covered by the note-taking feature itself.

One hosting condition applies: according to the Google blog’s ‘Take notes for me’ post, only meetings hosted by an eligible subscriber trigger note-taking. Joining someone else’s call as an attendee does not generate notes or populate the attendee’s Drive.

Who can access it and what it costs

On business plans, the feature is open to Business Standard and Plus tiers. Individual users need a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription. Google AI Pro is priced at $19.99 per month, as reported by 9to5Google at the time of the feature’s June rollout to personal subscribers. The AI Pro subscription for personal accounts became available on 29 June 2026, ahead of the in-person meeting expansion.

Google AI Ultra was repriced at $200 per month (down from $250) at Google I/O 2026, when Google also launched a separate $100 per month Ultra tier aimed at developers and technical users, according to the Google AI subscriptions blog.

A further expansion is already scheduled. Google Meet Hardware touch controllers will gain direct control of the note-taking feature starting 31 August 2026 for Early Preview devices, and 8 September 2026 for Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, according to Google Workspace Updates. That integration also includes an off-the-record capability: a single tap on the touch controller pauses note-taking during sensitive discussions, with another tap resuming it.

Eligible editions for the hardware integration include Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Frontline Plus, and Google AI Pro for Education, in addition to consumer AI Pro and Ultra plans.

For users who do not yet see Google Meet in-person notes on their desktop, Google suggests checking the app version first, as the mobile rollout began three days earlier. The hardware touch controller update in September will set the next concrete milestone for how broadly the feature beds into conference room workflows.