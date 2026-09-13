Gemini Android Auto calling is broken, and the clock runs out in September

Gemini Android Auto calling has become so unreliable that one of Android’s most practical safety features, hands-free phone calls while driving, is effectively broken for many users, and Google has until 4 September 2026 to fix it before the last alternative disappears entirely.

That is the date 9to5Google reports Google will begin removing access to Google Assistant across Android phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, headphones, and vehicles running Android Auto via a connected mobile phone. The rollout may take several weeks to reach every user, meaning two people on the same phone model could lose Assistant on different days. Once gone, there is no switching back.

What the September shutdown actually covers

The scope of the shutdown is wider than some earlier notices suggested. Shattered.io reports that an earlier Android Auto-specific notice, which had framed the change as a phased timeline, has been superseded by the firm 4 September date covering Android Auto alongside four other device categories.

There are carve-outs. Cars with Google built-in will keep Assistant beyond 4 September, and Google Home and Google TV are not part of this phase, Memeburn reports. But for the vast majority of Android drivers using a phone connected to their car’s display, Gemini becomes the only option.

Older devices face a starker outcome. According to reporting on the transition, devices that do not meet Gemini’s hardware requirements will lose assistant functionality entirely after the shutdown, leaving those users with no voice assistant at all.

Gemini Android Auto calling: a record of failures

The problem is not hypothetical. Gemini has struggled with voice-calling reliability for some time. A widely reported issue in June 2026 produced a ‘Something went wrong. Please try again’ error that affected both Android and Android Auto, prompting users to revert to Assistant. Complaints about Gemini failing to play music or place calls through Android Auto have surfaced repeatedly on Reddit and elsewhere.

The contrast with Assistant is stark. Assistant handled a voice call reliably with a single phrase: ‘Hey Google, call [name].’ Within seconds, the phone was ringing. Gemini, under the same conditions, regularly returns silence. Clearing the cache and deleting storage does not resolve the Android Auto variant of the problem.

A secondary issue compounds the frustration. Third-party home screen launchers do not always work with the Gemini overlay that listens for ‘Hey Google’ or ‘OK Google.’ That means users on a third-party launcher lose hands-free calling entirely, whether Android Auto is connected or not.

The workarounds available to drivers are either impractical or themselves unsafe: disconnecting from Android Auto to place calls, manually navigating a phone book via steering wheel controls, or waiting for a red light. None of these are solutions; they are trade-offs against road safety.

The road safety numbers

The stakes behind a malfunctioning hands-free system are not abstract. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded 3,208 deaths in US traffic crashes involving distracted drivers in 2024. In the same year, 315,167 people were injured in distracted-driving crashes, according to an NHTSA presentation on distracted driving awareness, equating to roughly 861 people injured every single day.

Those figures pre-date the moment Gemini becomes the sole hands-free option for most Android drivers. A separate NHTSA press release estimates overall US traffic fatalities fell to 36,640 in 2025, a 6.7% decrease from 2024 and the second-lowest fatality rate in recorded history at 1.10 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles travelled. That downward trend is worth protecting.

Forcing drivers to look at their phones because a voice assistant cannot reliably place a call runs directly against the direction of travel on road safety. The argument for fixing this is not about convenience; it is about not reversing hard-won progress.

Google’s choice before the deadline

Google’s position, as it stands, offers two paths: restore the ability to use Assistant for hands-free calling beyond 4 September, or fix Gemini’s integration with Android Auto before the shutdown date arrives. The company has offered troubleshooting steps for Gemini calling failures on standalone Android, but those steps do not address the Android Auto variant of the problem.

September 4 is the deadline. If Gemini’s Android Auto calling remains broken when that date arrives, millions of Android drivers will be left choosing between making a phone call and keeping their eyes on the road.