Renovate or Relocate: How to Choose the Right Option for Your Family

Due to fluctuating interest rates and a competitive property market, more families are opting to renovate their homes rather than moving.

If your family home feels rather small, rooms are overflowing with belongings, or your interior and/or exterior needs a little TLC, you might be questioning whether to embark on an expensive remodel or find a ready-made home elsewhere.

Rather than spending another year in a home that feels tired and overcrowded, you must carefully consider whether the time has come to relocate or renovate. Continue reading for help choosing the right option for your family.

The Benefit of Renovation: Improve Your Much-Loved Home

Many people say goodbye to their much-loved family home because it no longer fits their lifestyle. For example, your children’s bedrooms might feel on the small side now that they’re teenagers, or the kitchen may appear tired and outdated. While you might feel you have outgrown the space, a little time, effort, and investment could turn the property into your dream home.

There is no question that a renovation project can feel time-consuming and expensive, but it allows you to avoid the stress and financial cost of moving, as well as the upheaval of your children changing schools.

Plus, there are many fantastic solutions to help you overcome stress and chaos during a renovation. For instance, you can simplify painting, decorating, plastering, and other tasks by moving your large furniture and other possessions into a HOLD Self Storage unit. It provides peace of mind that your items are out of harm’s way during the project while allowing the contractors to move freely and quickly each day.

Also, an emergency fund can cover unexpected financial surprises, and you could even temporarily move out of the family home during the project to avoid the messy construction process.

If you love your home, neighbours, and your children’s school(s), renovating might be a wiser alternative than packing up and relocating to a new neighbourhood.

The Benefit of Relocation: Starting Afresh in a New Neighbourhood

A renovation project can improve your home’s function, square footage, and visual appeal, but it can’t alter its location. If you no longer love your neighbourhood, have a small garden, or live on a noisy road, moving might feel like the right option for your family’s future.

Relocating could provide your family with access to better schools, transport links, green spaces, and local attractions. Also, you could find a beautiful home with a larger garden in a friendlier community.

If saying goodbye to your current home and starting afresh sounds like bliss, it might be time to hand over the keys to another family who will love your property, allowing you to build a new life elsewhere.

Moving house will, of course, come with its own sources of stress. In addition to completing various paperwork and processes, a buyer could suddenly pull out of a sale, forcing the property back on the market and adding to the cost of your legal and survey fees. If you think you are mentally prepared for every eventuality, the time might have come to put your house up for sale.